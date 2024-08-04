Highlights Chelsea are among the clubs to be linked with Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley

Premier League rivals Southampton, Crystal Palace and Brighton are also keen

Reports suggest the future of Conor Gallagher will determine whether Chelsea need to make a move for O’Riley

Chelsea have now joined Southampton, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Crystal Palace in the race to sign for 23-year-old Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, according to a report from Alan Nixon.

It’s been a busy summer for the London club following a managerial change at the end of the previous campaign. Former Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca, who guided his side to promotion last term, took charge from Mauricio Pochettino in June.

Chelsea kicked off their incomings with the arrival of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham. That was followed by the signings of Marc Guiu, Caleb Wiley, Renato Veiga, Omari Kellyman, Filip Jorgensen and another former Leicester City man in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Chelsea ‘interested’ in O’Riley

They face competition from a number of clubs

Chelsea are among the clubs keen on signing O’Riley from Scottish Premiership side Celtic, according to journalist Alan Nixon. Writing on his Patreon, he claims the midfielder is on their wanted list as a possible replacement for Conor Gallagher.

Brighton, Crystal Palace and newly-promoted Southampton have all been linked with the player. Elsewhere, Serie A side Atalanta have also been tipped to make a move, but clubs in England may be more favourable.

O’Riley, described as 'phenomenal' by Brendan Rodgers, began his career in Fulham’s academy and he made five first team appearances prior to his departure. He was released in 2020 and spent six months searching for a club before he joined MK Dons in January 2021.

Matt O'Riley 2023/24 stats for Celtic in all competitions Stat: Appearances 49 Goals 19 Assists 18 Minutes played 4,291

After one whole year, O’Riley was signed by Celtic in 2022 and he’s had an impressive two years in the Scottish Premiership. In total, he has scored 27 goals and registered 34 assists across 121 appearances in all competitions.

Atletico Madrid ‘move’ for Gallagher

The midfielder has a decision to make

If reports are anything to go by, Chelsea’s pursuit of O’Riley will depend on the future of Gallagher. The England international, who was part of Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad, has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea have offered Gallagher a new contract, but terms are yet to be agreed due to the length of the deal and the player feels it doesn’t represent his status and value to the squad. La Liga side Atletico Madrid have reportedly agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign Gallagher this summer, but it’s down to the 24-year-old to make a decision over his future.

Gallagher captained the side at times last season and he made 50 appearances across all competitions. In that time, he scored seven goals and registered nine assists.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.