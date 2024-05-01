Highlights Chelsea admire Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ahead of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea could be in the market for a new goalkeeper during the summer transfer window, and a report from TBR Football has claimed that Everton's Jordan Pickford is admired by the Blues.

Dorde Petrovic and Robert Sanchez are Chelsea's two main options between the sticks at the moment, and the duo have shared the goalkeeping duties at Stamford Bridge this season. Todd Boehly hasn't been afraid to splash the cash since arriving at Chelsea, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Blues upgrade their number one in the summer.

Chelsea Admire Everton's Jordan Pickford

The England international has been impressive this season

According to a report from TBR Football, Chelsea are 'huge admirers' of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and due to the Toffees' ongoing financial struggles, they might be forced to cash in during the summer transfer window. It's understood that the England international has been considering whether to seek a fresh challenge and join a side competing on the biggest stage.

Pickford has shown incredible commitment to Everton since arriving from Sunderland for a fee of £30m, with the 30-year-old likely to have been targeted by other clubs since joining the Goodison Park outfit. Gareth Southgate's number one has enjoyed an impressive season, helping guide the Toffees to safety.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Arsenal's David Raya has more clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Jordan Pickford.

Petrovic and Sanchez have played a similar number of games for Chelsea this term, partly due to injuries for the latter, but there's certainly an argument to suggest that Pickford would be an upgrade on the duo. The former Sunderland goalkeeper was labelled as 'outstanding' by BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks earlier in the campaign, and his record for his country can't be understated.

The likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope, and Sam Johnstone have all tried to take the number one shirt from Pickford for England, but Southgate has understandably stuck by the Everton goalkeeper. The 60-cap international has rarely let England down, and it's a similar story for Everton over the last few years. Although he's shown immense commitment to the Toffees by sticking with them during difficult times, it will be interesting to see whether he'd want a fresh challenge at some point in his career.

Chelsea Could Strengthen at Centre-Back

Thiago Silva is set to depart

Another position that Chelsea could look to reinforce is in defence, with Thiago Silva announcing in April that he would be leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer. Despite his age, the Brazilian defender has been a key figure under Mauricio Pochettino, so replacing him will be vital.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Trevoh Chalobah's future will be in his own hands this summer, so he could be another to depart.

