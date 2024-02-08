Highlights Mauricio Pochettino's position as Chelsea manager is in serious jeopardy, with his job on the line after a disappointing start to the season.

There are rumors that Jose Mourinho could make a return to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea fans showing their support for the former manager during recent games.

If Chelsea fare poorly in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, it could be a tipping point for Pochettino, and Chelsea's owner, Todd Boehly, may consider bringing in Mourinho as a replacement.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is undoubtedly under immense pressure after a disappointing start to life at Stamford Bridge, and journalist Dean Jones has now suggested to GIVEMESPORT that he believes Todd Boehly will be considering bringing Jose Mourinho back to the club.

Ahead of the current campaign, Boehly opted to bring Pochettino to the club after Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Frank Lampard all struggled to get a tune out of the Chelsea squad. The American businessman spent a hefty amount of money on bringing in new talent to improve the side and felt that Pochettino was the right man to help guide the west London outfit to success.

Chelsea currently sit in 11th place in the Premier League table, 15 points off the Champions League places. The Blues failed to qualify for European football last season, and this campaign hasn't gone to plan either. There is no doubt Pochettino needs to show signs of improvement, or Boehly could be considering making a change in the dugout.

Pochettino in trouble and Mourinho is keen

Pochettino has recently admitted that his job isn't safe after the west London club dropped into the bottom half of the Premier League. Chelsea were recently defeated by Wolverhampton Wanderers at home, conceding four times to Gary O'Neil's side. As per TEAMtalk, the Argentinian manager is in serious danger of being sacked, and Mourinho is reportedly ready to make a return to Stamford Bridge. Mourinho's name was sung by Chelsea fans in the stands during the Wolves game, and the 'Special One' is now available after being sacked by Roma.

Jose Mourinho's managerial record at Chelsea Matches 320 Won 204 Drawn 65 Lost 51 Goals for 588 Goals against 259 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 7/2/2024

Mourinho enjoyed plenty of success at Stamford Bridge, winning the Premier League three times, the FA Cup once, and the League Cup three times. The 61-year-old is reportedly keen on returning to the club as he waits for his next opportunity, so it will be interesting to see what happens if Boehly opts to pull the trigger on Pochettino.

Journalist Paul Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that under Chelsea's new ownership, anything is possible, but he doesn't expect Mourinho to be too high on their shortlist of managers to replace Pochettino if the former Southampton boss is sacked. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has also told GIVEMESPORT that appointing Mourinho would send shockwaves around the football community, and there's no doubt neutral supporters will be excited by the prospect of the Portuguese manager returning to England.

Dean Jones - Boehly would consider Mourinho appointment

Jones has suggested that someone like Boehly would consider appointing Mourinho at Stamford Bridge if it was possible to do so. The journalist adds that if the Blues are heavily beaten against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, Chelsea are going to have a huge decision to make. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"If they get battered, if Liverpool go and win that cup final three or four nil, there's going to be a real decision to be made because there are managers out there who would still like the Chelsea job. We know that Jose Mourinho is one of them who is available at the moment. Seeing Todd Boehly in the past and knowing that he likes that ego side of football, he considered signing Cristiano Ronaldo, I can't believe he wouldn't consider going back to Jose Mourinho if it seemed at all plausible."

Pochettino holds crisis talks with Thiago Silva

A player of Thiago Silva's calibre will undoubtedly be frustrated with how Chelsea are performing this season. The Brazilian defender is used to winning trophies and enjoying success throughout his long career, and his time at Stamford Bridge hasn't gone as he would have hoped so far. After the defeat to Wolves at the weekend, Silva's wife, Belle Silva, posted on social media hinting that something needs to change at the club...

"It's time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late."

Although the post isn't directed at anyone or anything Chelsea-related, it's not too difficult to read between the lines. Pochettino has now admitted that he's held talks with Silva in private about the current situation after the former Paris Saint-Germain defender asked to have a discussion, with the Argentinian manager stressing that he wanted to keep the conversation private.