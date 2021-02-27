Highlights Josh McEachran was once touted as one of the biggest stars of the future while at Chelsea.

Chelsea's academy has produced some world-class talent, including the likes of Reece James, Declan Rice and Jamal Musiala. But it's also drawn criticism for how it treats its youngsters. There are all too many examples of talented starlets who have come through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, but have spent nearly all of their time out on loan.

Gael Kakuta was one of the most famous examples, as was English midfielder Josh McEachran. As a teenager, the midfielder turned down the chance to join Real Madrid to continue his development in west London. Now in his early thirties, this is what happened to the former wonderkid that the Blues held the highest of hopes for.

Josh McEachran's Chelsea Career

The 31-year-old made 22 appearances for the Blues

During his early career, it was mentioned how McEachran looked up to the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Andres Iniesta and future teammate Frank Lampard. Thanks to some positive early impressions, there were some who held expectations of the starlet reaching that very same level, as Chelsea icon Gus Poyet spoke about after witnessing McEachran for the first time:

"The whole stadium was talking about Josh McEachran after the game. People were saying he was the next [Fernando] Redondo or [Pep] Guardiola."

McEachran's time at Chelsea was ultimately disrupted by loan spells - he was shipped out to five separate clubs - but also by having a host of different managers. Carlo Ancelotti, Andre Villas-Boas, Roberto Di Matteo, Rafa Benitez, and Jose Mourinho all coached him, with Ancelotti being the most impressed by the prodigious young talent.

He actually made 17 appearances in all competitions in the 2010/11 campaign and played for England at youth level, scoring three goals. His Chelsea debut had come in the Champions League against MSK Zilina in 2010. He won the club's Young Player of the Year too. In total, the midfielder added just five more appearances for the club after 2011, signaling the beginning of his journeyman career.

Why McEachran Turned Down Real Madrid

The midfielder was also wanted by Manchester United

It could have been very different for McEachran though, as he recalled to The Telegraph in 2017 that he turned down offers from Manchester United and Real Madrid out of loyalty to his boyhood club.

"I was 16, at Chelsea, and my agent at the time said, 'Real Madrid want you.' It's unbelievable, isn't it? At that age. "I had the chance to go to Real Madrid or Man United. Real Madrid had the contract waiting for me and they wanted all my family to fly over but I said, 'No, I want to stay at Chelsea.' I was a Chelsea fan.

"I just believed in myself that I was going to make it. Under Carlo, when I made my debut I was saying to myself 'Ah, that was a good choice for me to say no to Real Madrid’, but looking back now maybe I should have."

It was true that Italian legend Carlo Ancelotti was a huge admirer of McEachran, admitting so in 2010:

"I think Josh McEachran can play every game. He showed his quality. He was good defensively, won a lot of tackles. And, obviously, with the ball he's fantastic. "'He can play it short or long without problem. He played with personality. He has to grow, he has to improve, but he's ready to play."

Josh McEachran's Career

The midfielder is currently at Oxford United

Having had loan spells at Swansea, Middlesbrough, Watford and Vitesse, McEachran was permanently sold by Chelsea to Brentford in 2015. The former England under-21 international stayed at the Bees for four years, at a time when they were rising up the ranks in the Championship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Josh McEachran's 101 games for Brentford is more than he managed at any other club.

He was released in 2019 and joined Birmingham, before suffering a similar fate two years later. He would go on to sign for MK Dons where he reached a ton of appearances and he currently plys his trade at Oxford United, returning home to the city of his birth.

Despite not being an integral part of the squad, McEachran has walked away with both an FA Cup and Champions League winners medal thanks to his time at Stamford Bridge. Those are so far the only two honours he has managed to pick up in his senior career.