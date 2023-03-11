Chelsea may feel they have to take their chance if the opportunity to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol arises at Stamford Bridge this summer, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Graham Potter’s Blues side since the turn of the year.

Chelsea transfer news – Josko Gvardiol

According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea are joined by Manchester City and Liverpool in their interest in signing Gvardiol this summer, with Pep Guardiola’s side currently leading the race to secure the defender’s signature.

Meanwhile, The Times has reported that Potter’s side could look to move for the Leipzig star later this year to avoid paying his release clause fee of £97m in 2024.

However, transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool “have to consider” making a move for Gvardiol this summer, suggesting that Chelsea are going to have plenty of competition on their hands to acquire his services.

And Phillips says that the Blues are prioritising a new striker and midfielder over a centre-back for the time being but may be inclined to move for Gvardiol if they get the opportunity to poach him in 2023.

What has Phillips said about Chelsea and Gvardiol?

Phillips told GIVEMESPORT: “Chelsea are prioritising areas other than the defence, such as a new striker and a new midfielder.

“At the moment, that's [a centre-back] at the back of the priority list for the summer.

“But they see Gvardiol as a good young player and if there's an opportunity to sign him, they feel they might have to go for it.

“He's not going to be cheap and there's going to be a lot of competition to get him."

Would Gvardiol be a good signing for Chelsea?

Gvardiol could prove an excellent addition to a Chelsea backline that already includes the likes of Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The 19-cap Croatia international has made 30 appearances for Leipzig this season, hitting the back of the net three times and helping the side keep 11 clean sheets.

The Zagreb-born star was instrumental in guiding his nation to a third-place finish in the winter World Cup in Qatar, having appeared in all seven of the Vatreni’s fixtures, making 1.3 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per 90 minutes, according to WhoScored.

Therefore, having proven himself on both the international and continental stage, Gvardiol could now be ready to make the step-up to the Premier League and Chelsea will be hoping they can secure his services at Stamford Bridge this summer.