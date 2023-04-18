Chelsea manager target Julian Nagelsmann is 'very high up' on the list of candidates to take over at Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Blues legend Frank Lampard is currently in charge of affairs in west London; however, he has lost his first three matches and has failed to reverse Chelsea's poor run of results since returning to the club.

Chelsea latest manager news - Julian Nagelsmann

The Times have revealed that Nagelsmann has held in-person talks with Chelsea over the possibility of the former Bayern Munich coach taking over at Stamford Bridge.

The report states that discussions are said to have taken place between the 35-year-old and Chelsea co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart last Thursday.

Sky Sports News claim that despite Chelsea having spoken to Nagelsmann, there is still no favourite to enter the dugout as permanent Blues manager.

Mauricio Pochettino, Ruben Amorim, Luciano Spalleti and Luis Enrique are also in the mix for the role in a search that is likely to go the distance as Chelsea seek to identify the best-suited candidate to take the club forward.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Julian Nagelsmann?

Sky Sports reporter Sheth believes that Nagelsmann will be a serious contender to be installed as the new Chelsea manager.

Sheth told GMS: "Very high up. It's clear that they're interested in him; talks have been held with his representatives already. Make no mistake about it, when Chelsea sacked Graham Potter, the exhaustive process started for a permanent manager. I think they did want to bring in a permanent manager straight away. The issue that they've got is a lot of these big names tend to want to just come in the summer because then they can have a look, do their pre-season and start afresh, as opposed to coming in, in the middle of a season or right towards the end of the season. The issue that they had with Nagelsmann more than anything was he'd just been sacked as Bayern Munich manager and I think he may have wanted to take a step back to digest what had happened to him instead of just diving into another job."

Would Julian Nagelsmann be a good appointment at Chelsea?

Nagelsmann is by far the youngest manager of any potential candidates to step into the hot seat at Stamford Bridge; however, his preference to play on the front foot would excite the Chelsea support.

In his time at Bayern Munich, the 35-year-old managed to win the Bundesliga in 2021/22 and has also laid claim to two German Super Cup trophies before being sacked earlier this year, as per Transfermarkt.

Chelsea need a manager that will be able to commit to a long-term project in west London, though it is expected that Nagelsmann will end up waiting until the summer before deciding his next steps.

The Blues will also continue to scope out their options between now and the off-season, with Nagelsmann looking likely to be in the race right until the close of play alongside several other high-profile contenders.