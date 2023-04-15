Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard may be unable to use attacking midfielder Kai Havertz effectively at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The former Blues head coach has made his return to the club following the sacking of Graham Potter earlier this month.

Chelsea news – Kai Havertz

Havertz has struggled to make the desired impact following his £72m arrival at Chelsea from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

The German playmaker was initially signed under Lampard in the summer transfer window of 2020 before the club legend was relieved of his duties later that season.

Having been used in several roles, Lampard, Potter, and Thomas Tuchel have all struggled to get the best out of the attacker during their times at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Simon Phillips has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Havertz should be dropped by Lampard following a string of unimpressive performances.

And Jones believes the 23-year-old is one of the Blues’ best players but isn’t played in his natural position.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Havertz?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The problem is that Kai Havertz is one of Chelsea's best players, but you've got to use him effectively.

“I don't know if Frank Lampard is capable of doing that.

“Towards the end of Graham Potter’s reign, there were signs that Chelsea were getting there with him.

“It's strange for Havertz to know where he fits into any side.

“I always see him as more of a support striker than an out-and-out striker.

“Chelsea just aren't going to play that way anytime soon.”

How has Havertz performed during his time at Chelsea?

Havertz’s time at Chelsea has been a mixed bag, with the attacking midfielder struggling to settle and hit his stride at Stamford Bridge, though he has contributed to some significant moments.

The 34-cap Germany international produced 47 goal contributions in just 132 appearances for the Blues, hinting that he is a steady producer of goals.

The highlight of the Aachen-born star’s time in west London is undoubtedly the side’s Champions League final success over Manchester City in 2021 when Havertz scored the only goal of the game to secure the club’s second European Cup title.

However, an average WhoScored rating of 6.82 for his displays in the Premier League this term ranks him as just the ninth best-performing player in Lampard’s squad, hinting that his services could be dispensable for the right price.

Havertz’s spell at Chelsea has been far from a disaster, but the £310,000 per-week earner will have hoped to have produced more returns to justify his wage packet.