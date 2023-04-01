Chelsea attacking midfielder Kai Havertz could be “one to watch” in terms of joining ex-Blues boss Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich this summer, journalist Simon Phillips has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The German head coach was replaced by Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge last September.

Chelsea transfer news – Kai Havertz

Speaking to Sport Bild in 2020 (via Football.London), Havertz refused to rule out a potential move to Bayern Munich, indicating that it would be difficult to turn down should the opportunity arise.

"Bayern are generally a huge club that it's hard to say no to as a German player," he said.

"But my personal goal has always been to play abroad at some point. In England or Spain."

However, journalist Florian Plettenberg has indicated that Havertz is not a target for Bayern in the summer, despite his excellent relationship with Tuchel.

But Phillips believes that the £150,000 per-week earner could be the “one to watch” out of likely Chelsea players set to once again link up with Tuchel in Bavaria.

What has Phillips said about Chelsea and Havertz?

Phillips told GIVEMESPORT: “I know Tuchel liked working with Havertz and vice versa. The pair already have a good relationship.

“Right now, I'm told Tuchel is concentrating on the season ahead of him, and he's not looking at any potential players for the summer. That's a conversation they will have further down the line.

“But in terms of Chelsea players [joining Tuchel], I think Kai Havertz would be the one to watch going to Bayern Munich.”

How has Havertz performed for Chelsea?

Havertz has endured a mixed spell since £71m arrival at Stamford Bridge in 2020, having initially struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League under the tutelage of Frank Lampard.

However, the appointment of Tuchel midway through the campaign turned the player and the club’s fortunes around, with the German scoring the only goal in the Blues’ 1-0 Champions League final victory over Manchester City that season.

The 34-cap Germany international has made almost 130 appearances in west London, having produced close to 50 goal contributions since the summer of 2020.

The 23-year-old has been used in multiple positions, having played in the number ten role behind the striker, as well as an unorthodox centre-forward role, with the former Leverkusen man struggling to find his best position.

However, with the promise that Havertz has shown in his three seasons at Stamford Bridge, it would take an impressive bid from Bayern to prise Potter’s outfit into allowing one of their top assets to leave the club this summer.