Chelsea are “actually quite happy” with the decision to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly despite his indifferent form at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 31-year-old put pen to paper for the Blues last summer but has struggled to make an impact in Graham Potter’s side.

Chelsea news – Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly has come in for criticism over the past few weeks, having been outpaced by Everton striker Ellis Simms in the Blues’ last fixture as the Toffees bagged a late equaliser in their 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

However, Potter has praised the defender’s leadership skills following this month’s 1-0 victory over Leeds United, saying (via The Metro): “There has been a lot of change and transition here, but he is a great guy, wants the team to do well, cares a lot, and I thought he helped Wesley and Benoit [Badiashile].

“He showed leadership and calmness, which was really important for us. So I’m really happy for him.”

Meanwhile, journalist Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT last month that the Blues could be open to offers for Koulibaly this summer, having lost his guaranteed starting role.

But Jones has said that Chelsea acknowledge that the reasons for Koulibaly’s struggles are unforeseen, with the former Napoli star not adapting to life in England very well.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Koulibaly?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Chelsea are actually quite happy with the decision they made over Koulibaly.

“The reasons this deal doesn't seem great right now are unforeseen.

“I don't think Koulibaly has taken to life in England as well as they might have hoped.

“Sometimes that happens, and sometimes it can be slow. Unfortunately, that's been the case.”

How has Koulibaly performed for Chelsea?

Koulibaly – previously dubbed a “monster” by journalist Carlo Garganese – hasn’t been the imperious figure expected following his £33m signing at Stamford Bridge.

The Senegal international has made 19 Premier League appearances for the Blues, hitting the back of the net twice and providing one assist whilst helping the side keep seven clean sheets.

The 6 foot 1 star does compare favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 8% of centre-backs across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for blocks per 90 minutes (1.72) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, there is still time for Koulibaly to develop into a top-class Premier League defender and reach the same level of performance he did during his time at Napoli.

But there’s no doubt that the Stamford Bridge faithful will feel underwhelmed with the standard of the experienced centre-back’s showings thus far.