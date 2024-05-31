Highlights Chelsea and Man City are interested in signing Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies.

Chelsea and Manchester City are keen on signing Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this summer, journalist Graeme Bailey reports.

The two Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the Canadian in the upcoming window, but he might have a priority elsewhere, according to the report.

Davies is now approaching his final contract year at Bayern and could be on the move this summer, as the Bavarians are not willing to lose the Champions League winner for free next year.

Reportedly, Chelsea and Man City are ‘long-term admirers’ of Davies as both clubs are keen to add a left-sided defender in the upcoming transfer window.

Centre-back Josko Gvardiol covered at left-back for City in the previous campaign, while Chelsea star Ben Chilwell struggled with multiple injuries and only made 13 league appearances last season.

Davies ‘Determined’ to Join Real Madrid

Chelsea may not get their man as he favours La Liga move

Despite interest from the English powerhouses, Davies is ‘determined’ to join Real Madrid this summer, Bailey reports.

However, the Spanish champions may be unwilling to meet Bayern’s demands for the Canadian - who BT pundit Rio Ferdinand described as the "Usain Bolt of football" - in the upcoming window.

Spanish reports claim that Real want to sign Davies for ‘as little as possible’ and could offer a fee of around £30million.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side may not be desperate to secure Davies' signature in the next few months as they already have the left-back position well covered, with Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia on board.

If Madrid are unable to afford the deal for the left-back - who was the quickest in the Bundesliga in 2023-24 - this summer, a real possibility could open for both Man City and Chelsea to sign Davies, who Owen Hargreaves said is "scary" when he runs at defenders.

The 23-year-old signed for Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019 and has established himself as one of the best left-sided defenders in the world ever since.

Davies has made 195 appearances for Bayern so far, scoring 11 goals and assisting 31. He was instrumental in the club’s Champions League victory in 2020, playing a crucial role under manager Hansi Flick.

Alphonso Davies Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 29 2 6 Champions League 10 1 0 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0

Chelsea Could Make Five Signings

It could be a busy summer for Maresca

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano suggested that Chelsea are facing a busy summer ahead as they are set to appoint a new manager, Enzo Maresca.

The Blues could bring in as many as five new players in the upcoming transfer window as they target goalkeeper, centre-back, winger and striker signings.

Romano says Maresca ‘will be involved’ in Chelsea’s summer spree after becoming the fifth different manager to take over the team in less than two years.

In just over two years under part-owner Todd Boehly’s management, Chelsea have spent over £1billion on new signings and show no signs of stopping soon.

However, the Blues will reportedly be willing to sell players to comply with Financial Fair Play rules as Conor Gallagher and Trevor Chalobah have both been rumoured to leave.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-05-24.