Chelsea are interested in recruiting Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino this summer, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues parted ways with Pochettino in a surprising move, after just one year with the Argentine at the helm. They are now reportedly keen on replacing the former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain boss with Maresca, who has spent three years in senior management roles.

Jacobs has revealed that Chelsea have decided to move forward with a "young and progressive manager" after failing to improve under the likes of Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea to Take Inspiration From Arsenal Model

Maresca was an assistant manager under Pep Guardiola in 2022

Maresca worked as manager of Manchester City's Elite Development Squad during the 2020/21 season before taking on his first managerial job at then-Serie B side Parma in 2021. He then returned to Manchester to join Pep Guardiola's backroom staff as an assistant manager, before he was picked up by Leicester City in 2023 on a three-year deal.

His work at Leicester has been remarkable and has put plenty of European clubs searching for a new manager this campaign on red alert, including Chelsea. Maresca led Leicester to a Championship-winning season as they sealed a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Blues have looked at Arsenal's situation and are keen on replicating the Gunners' model after they took on Mikel Arteta in 2019 - another assistant of Guardiola's - despite the Spaniard having zero managerial experience. But Arsenal stuck with the 42-year-old during a turbulent first couple of seasons and seem to be close to reaping the rewards.

Arsenal have been Man City's closest challenger for the title over the last two seasons and came up just two points short this term in only Arteta's fourth full season in charge. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has looked at the model Arsenal have stuck with and wants to replicate it in West London with Maresca.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leicester City won 17 home league matches this season, equalling a club record set in 2013-14 when they last won the Championship.

Jacobs: Maresca Ticks All the Boxes

Chelsea feel the 44-year-old is well-equipped to take the club forward

Jacobs has provided an update on Chelsea's pursuit of Maresca - who he previously told GMS could cost the Blues in the region of £8m compensation - and the reasons behind their bold approach.

He said:

"With Maresca, the appeal is that he's a Pep disciple. "Chelsea have looked at the Arsenal model and the patience given to Mikel Arteta and the fact that he worked under Pep, and the belief within Chelsea is that the Arsenal project is coming to fruition now because there have been five years of patience with a manager that ticks those three boxes; football fit, personality fit, strategic fit. "Of course, Chelsea hoped that would be the case with Potter. They hoped it would be the case for Pochettino, but the feeling is that they haven't quite found the right fit. "But in managers like Maresca and McKenna, there's a sense that they can get it right, they can stabilise things and they can move forward in a long-term relationship with a young, progressive manager."

Four Names in The Frame For Chelsea

Thomas Frank, Meresca and Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna have been reported to be the Blues' leading contenders for the head coach vacancy, but a GMS source understands that Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim is high on the list.

Amorim has performed wonders in Portugal and has led Sporting to the Primeira Liga twice since his appointment in 2020, ending the club's 18-year wait for the title. Dean Jones has told GMS that Amorim's potential appointment "would make some sense", after talks with the likes of Liverpool and West Ham United fell through earlier this season.

Stats courtesy of Stats Perform, correct as of 23/05/2024