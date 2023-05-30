Chelsea are keen on signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moisés Caicedo, Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, the talkSPORT reporter says their London rivals Arsenal are also interested in the 21-year-old.

Chelsea transfer news — Moisés Caicedo

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are planning to hold early talks with Brighton over signing Caicedo.

He's not going to come cheap, though, with Football Insider reporting that it'll cost at least £70m to get the Ecuadorian out of the Amex Stadium this summer.

Caicedo isn't the only midfielder Chelsea have on their list of transfer targets going into the transfer window.

According to multiple outlets, including Sky Sports, the west London club have already held discussions with Sporting Lisbon's Manuel Ugarte.

What has Alex Crook said about Moisés Caicedo and Chelsea?

Crook says Chelsea are interested in Caicedo and believes Brighton are now starting to prepare themselves for an exit.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Caicedo, I think Arsenal and Chelsea are both keen on him, and I think Brighton are almost preparing for his departure."

How did Moisés Caicedo perform this season?

It's no surprise that two of English football's biggest clubs are interested in Caicedo. He's had an excellent campaign in the Premier League, helping Brighton to finish sixth and secure European football.

The Ecuador international made 2.7 tackles per game, which was the seventh-highest average in the division (minimum of five matches played), according to WhoScored.

Ultimately, Caicedo is a hugely influential figure in Brighton's midfield and is a player who Roberto De Zerbi won't want to see leave. However, the Italian seems to be resigned to losing both the former Independiente del Valle man and his team-mate Alexis Mac Allister.

"I think that can be the last game of Alexis and Moisés. I'm really sorry," De Zerbi was quoted as saying by BBC Sport after the Seagulls' 2-1 loss to Aston Villa last Sunday. "They are two great people and two great players.

"The policy of Brighton is like this. I think it's right they can leave, can change teams and play in a level higher. We are ready. We have to find other big players to play without Alexis and Moisés."

With Chelsea failing to qualify for the Champions League, Arsenal could have the upper hand in the race for Caicedo. But if a lack of European football isn't a problem for the Brighton star, then perhaps he'll end up being one of Mauricio Pochettino's first signings at Stamford Bridge.