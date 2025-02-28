Chelsea remain content with their current recruitment structure, led by sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart. Suggestions Luis Campos is being considered for a role as 'CEO of Football' are downplayed by sources. Campos is also not in the frame for the sporting director vacancy at Arsenal.

The Paris-Saint Germain advisor is technically freelance, although his contract with the French champions stops him from working for a direct European rival. PSG remain in talks with Campos about extending his contract, which expires this summer.

The Blues now feel their model doesn't require a new hire

Chelsea did consider a 'CEO of Football' in the summer of 2022. Todd Boehly even made contact with Campos back then and also spoke to Michael Edwards, who is now back at FSG under that title.

At this stage, Chelsea don't feel their model requires a group recruitment head. That may change over time, especially if more clubs are added to the BlueCo model.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea need 18 points from their remaining 11 Premier League matches to beat last season's final tally of 63 points.

That said, Stewart's knowledge of French football is viewed as an asset, having worked as technical director at Monaco before joining Chelsea. Winstanley and Joe Shields also have a global network in what has always been billed as a collaborative model with freedom to challenge.

Naturally, fresh voices can always come in at any level at a club, but significant or imminent structural changes to the recruitment model are not planned unless Chelsea's parent company, BlueCo22, adds more clubs. Belgium, Portugal and Brazil are three territories being looked at, but there is no rush to add a third men's club to the portfolio, along with Chelsea and Strasbourg.

Chelsea Continuing Agressive South American Recruitment Strategy

The Blues are in talks over a deal for Ian Subiabre

Along with finding players who can make an instant impact, especially upfront, Chelsea are continuing their aggressive and ambitious strategy in South America.

Talks with Ian Subiabre's camp took place this week in London with the 18-year-old Argentine attacker expected to be available this summer for around £20m. Subiabre can play as a winger or forward and impressed in the recent Under-20 South American Championship with three goals in eight games. Talks are nothing more than exploratory at this stage and no offer has been placed.

Chelsea also have Corinthians 16-year-old left-back Denner firmly on their radar. Corinthians president Augusto Melo has confirmed a €15m bid, with at least an €8m guaranteed fee. Talks between Chelsea and Denner are advanced.

Chelsea Optimistic Liam Delap Would Choose to Join Them

The London club also interested in Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres

In terms of senior players for next season, Chelsea still have Ipswich's Liam Delap and Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko on their radar. Chelsea are optimistic Delap will choose to join if they proceed, while with Sesko they face firm competition from Arsenal. Sporting's Viktor Gyökeres has come back under fresh consideration and is likely to be available for €70m this summer, a full €30m below his release clause.

However, suggestions Chelsea may return for Porto striker Samu Omorodion Aghehowa are premature. The in-form Samu has scored 13 goals for Porto since joining from Atletico Madrid on a five-year contract. Samu is happy at Porto and has a €100m release clause, while Chelsea currently have other priorities despite almost adding the 20-year-old last summer.

Chelsea Striker Targets in 2024-25 Season (League Only) Liam Delap Benjamin Sesko Viktor Gyokeres Appearances 26 22 22 Minutes 2032 1627 1814 Goals 10 10 23 Assists 2 4 4 Shots per game 2 1.9 4.1 Aerial duels won per game 1.6 2 1.2

“I'm very grateful to Porto for giving me the opportunity when things looked at their worst, and I'm very happy with where I am now,” Samu told Spanish broadcaster RTVE. "I've left the past behind and now I'm focused on what's coming to me."

Meanwhile, at the other end of the field Chelsea have no plans to sign a new goalkeeper this summer. Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Djordje Petrovic and Mike Penders ae all seen as capable of competing for the No.1 spot next season. Petrovic will have a boost in wage if he returns to Chelsea and is having an excellent season on loan with Strasbourg. Penders is viewed as highly-rated, with elite potential, and although young, capable of taking to Premier League football quickly.

Chelsea are now hoping to finish the season strongly. Qualifying for the Champions League is a priority, as is winning the Europa Conference League. And a deep run in the Club World Cup is expected. Although clubs don't yet know the exact windfall from the tournament, it's understood the Club World Cup winner will pocket around £120m.

Todd Boehly Resolving Differences With Clearlake

Solutions are being discussed at Stamford Bridge

Co-owner Todd Boehly is still in the process of resolving points of strategic difference with majority owner Clearlake Capital. Those close to Chelsea deny a 'civil war' but there is an acknowledgment a solution is still being discussed.

At one extreme, Boehly or Clearlake could attempt to buy each other out, but the challenge is neither party is currently open to leaving Chelsea. Clearlake are also content with the status quo. It is also possible both parties will remain and simply use their points of difference as a means to debate and finesse the project.

Speaking at the Financial Times' Business of Football Summit, Boehly admitted he "can't predict the future" when asked if there will be a change in Chelsea ownership in the next 12 months.

"The one thing I've learned about the British press is they exaggerate a lot and leave stuff out. I am not going to comment [on suggestions of an ownership divide]. We have agreed on a strategy and a way forward and stuff is getting done. And I don't look in the rear-view mirror."

Chelsea's owners are on the same page on one point: that their project will pay off in the long run. Despite a few hundred fans protesting ahead of the 4-0 win over Southampton, the belief within Chelsea is that progress is being made, and Enzo Maresca is the right manager for the job. And the hope is two wins next week against Copenhagen and Leicester City will get Chelsea's season firmly back on track.

"I just think [criticism] is par for the course," said Boehly. "The sooner you learn you are not going to keep all the people happy all the time, the freedom shows up. We are just trying to execute a plan and recognise things aren't linear, and we are trending in the right direction. That's the thing that really matters. In June, it will be three years in charge. That's not a lot of time, especially when you get to 50, 60 or 70 years old in life! It's a whirlwind of activity, and steep learning curve, but I think that's also a good thing."

