Highlights Chelsea have not given up hope of signing Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion

The London club had a bid rejected for the forward as the La Liga club insist he is not for sale

Chelsea will continue to monitor the situation in the event anything changes later in the window

Chelsea remain hopeful of signing forward Samu Omorodion in the current transfer window, despite already having a bid rejected by Atletico Madrid, according to recent reports.

The London club are hoping to build on their squad in the coming months as they prepare for the 2024/25 season under new manager Enzo Maresca. After appointing former head coach Mauricio Pochettino only 12 months ago, they parted ways at the end of last season and Maresca joined from Leicester City.

Chelsea have been one of the busier clubs in the early stages of the window, having already signed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu and Tosin Adarabioyo. It seems their business is not yet complete as links to strikers ramp up.

Chelsea ‘remain hopeful’ of Omorodion deal

Atletico Madrid have already knocked back an offer from Chelsea

Atletico Madrid’s Omorodion is one of the key names under consideration at Stamford Bridge this summer. It was reported earlier in the window that Chelsea had a bid rejected by the La Liga club for the player.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has reported in his Daily Briefing that Chelsea’s interest is still very much alive. He claims Atletico are firm in their stance that they do not want to sell, but in the event anything changes, the Premier League club are still maintaining contact with Omorodion’s representatives.

"Samu Omorodion remains one of the names appreciated by Chelsea for the striker position this summer. Omorodion is a player they like, as I reported 20 days ago when Chelsea had a bid rejected by Atletico Madrid. For now it remains the case that Atletico don’t want to sell Omorodion, but Chelsea are still keeping contacts active with those close to the player.In case Atletico change their stance on Omorodion later in the transfer window, Chelsea could then have a chance to contact the Spanish club about this talented young striker again. It’s not guaranteed, because Omorodion is very happy in Madrid and Atletico don’t want to sell, but in case the situation changes, Chelsea still appreciate the player and will hope the door can perhaps open for them at some point."

Romano states that the player is happy in Madrid and is not actively seeking an exit from the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano. However, Chelsea still appreciate Omorodion and will continue to assess their own striker options with a view to the rest of the transfer window.

Samu Omorodion's 2023/24 La Liga stats on loan at Alaves Stat: Appearances 35 Goals 9 Assists 1 Minutes played 2,006

Omorodion, 20, is a Spain youth international who joined Atletico from Granada only 12 months ago. He immediately went out on loan for the 2023/24 season at Alaves and returned to Madrid this summer ready to fight for first team football.

More clubs ‘join’ Bremer race

Chelsea have reportedly tracked the player for several months

Chelsea will now face even greater competition for Brazil international and Juventus star Gleison Bremer, if reports are anything to go by. According to TuttoJuve, Chelsea and Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the 27-year-old for several months, but now Liverpool and Bayern Munich have also entered the fray.

The report goes on to say Juventus will not consider anything less than €70million for Bremer, due to his importance to the team. He scored three goals in Serie A last term from centre-back.

Bremer joined Juventus from Torino in 2022 and he signed a new contract in December last year. His current deal is set to expire in 2028, which means the Serie A club have no desperate need to sell the defender.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.