Highlights Chelsea signed a 15-year-old Kendry Paez in the summer of 2023 for a fee of over £15m.

He became the youngest player ever to score in a World Cup qualifier when he netted against Bolivia.

A former Ecuador star has said Paez has the potential to be better than Lionel Messi and Neymar.

There are some players for whom the future seems to be all set. Kendry Paez is one of them. On the eve of his seventeenth birthday (he was born on the 4th of May 2007), the Ecuadorian, listed in NXGN's top 50 wonderkids, has already had the eyes of all Europe's top clubs turning towards him. Unfortunately for them, Chelsea have already secured his future move to the Premier League.

Chelsea’s Agreement to Sign Kendry Paez

Signed on the 5th of June 2023, the young midfielder's recruitment will take effect from the 2025/26 season, when Paez comes of age. The deal was struck when the player was still just 15 years old, but that did not stop the Blues from investing £17.27m to secure the services of the young sensation.

While it may be a hefty sum for a teenager, it pales in comparison when compared to the sums spent on some of his South American counterparts in the likes of Endrick, Vitor Roque and Vinicius Jr, for example.

Kendry Paez’s Career

Born in the small port city of Guayaquil, Paez began playing football at the age of five. After playing for the youth teams of Academia Alfaro Moreno (2012-2015), CS Emelec (2015-2016) and CS Patria (2016-2017), the 11-year-old finally joined the academy of Independiente del Valle, a club founded in 1958. The club has won two Copa Sudamericana titles - the continental equivalent of the Europa League - and is renowned for the quality of its training (Piero Hincapie, Angelo Preciado, Gonzalo Plata and Chelsea's very own Moises Caicedo have all come through the academy).

Already appearing to have above-average qualities, Paez led his team to victory in the final of the Copa Milo Mitad del Mundo 2022, a youth tournament involving U18 teams from all over Latin America. In February 2023, as he celebrated his professional debut against Mushuc Runa SC, Paez became, at 15 years, nine months and 21 days, not only the youngest player in Independiente's history, but also its youngest goalscorer. Shortly afterwards, the left-footed player led Ecuador's U17 side to second place in the South American championship, where he was decisive eight times (two goals, six assists) in eight appearances.

A few weeks later, it was with the U20s that the young player made his mark. Called up to play alongside them at the World Cup, the attacking midfielder scored a goal and provided three assists in four games, despite his side's elimination in the Round of 16. He even became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the tournament - at 16 years and 22 days - when he opened the scoring against Fiji. His performances were more than enough to prompt Europe's top clubs to try to snap him up.

"We have received several offers for him, from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United and, well, Chelsea, who showed the most interest," said Independiente president Santiago Morales at the time. Since making his professional debut, the Ecuadorian has made 40 appearances on the domestic and continental stage, and in 2024 graced the Copa Libertadores - the South American version of the Champions League. A member of the team that won the Recopa Sudamericana (the match between the winner of the Copa Libertadores and the winner of the Copa Sudamericana) and the Supercopa Ecuador in 2023, Paez has also made a name for himself on the international stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kendry Paez is the second biggest sale in the history of Independiente del Valle - behind Moises Caicedo.

At 16 years, four months and eight days (on the 12th of September against Uruguay), he became the youngest player in the history of Ecuador's senior national team, and was just behind Diego Maradona in the list of the youngest players in history to have played in a South American Zone World Cup qualifying match. And while he was unable to surpass the Argentinian, Paez decided to set a new record of his own.

By scoring against Bolivia just a few weeks later, he became the youngest player in history to score in a South American Zone World Cup qualifier - and the zone in general. Now with six caps to his name, Paez is sure to be one of the players to watch at the next Copa America (20th of June - 14th of July 2024), which La Tricolor will be taking part in for the 30th time. Paez is a special player that Carlos Tenorio, a former Ecuador international with 52 caps (12 goals), already spotted a few years ago.

"He has the potential to be better than Lionel Messi and Neymar, but much will depend on him and the people around him. He is only 15, and it isn’t common to see players at that age with such an enormous personality. Players like him aren’t born every day, and it is, therefore, difficult to compare him with anyone because that puts them under pressure when pressure is what we should avoid."

These are flattering words, but the player himself prefers to shrug them off, as he does not necessarily appreciate comparisons. Despite being a great admirer of Lionel Messi and Gonzalo Plata, Paez has admitted before he does not want to be compared to them. On the contrary, he wants to become the player to whom other players are compared.

Kendry Paez’s Style of Play

Although he is still young, Paez's athleticism means he can compete alongside adults - even though he is only 5 ft 8. Left-footed, he has a technical range that is well above average. The teenager is a player of extraordinary creative ability, capable of finding lines of passing that would have gone unnoticed by many of his peers, and connects easily with his team-mates. He is unpredictable, both for his teamates and his opponents, and that's where his uniqueness lies. With 257 minutes played in the Copa Libertadores this season, he is in the top 2% of players whose actions lead to a shot (six per game) and in the top 1% of those who touch the ball in the attacking zone (31 per game). As the independent scout Swann M exclusively explained to GIVEMESPORT:

"Paez is an instinctive player, capable of evolving at different speeds. His profile is similar to that of the number 10s of yesteryear. He doesn't have the physical profile, either in terms of speed or explosiveness, to make the biggest impact on the wing if you're looking to exploit depth. However, his nimbleness allows him to play easily in the heart of the game, where speed is not generally the most important quality."

Kendry Paez's 23/24 stats at Independiente del Valle Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Serie A Primera Etapa 8 2 2 513 Copa Libertadores 3 1 1 257 Total 11 3 3 770 (Stats correct as of 01/05/2024)

Among the areas for improvement, two appear to be crucial. The first is physical. As mentioned, his lack of pace limits his ability to assert himself in one-on-one situations. In fact, when Paez has played as a right winger in the 2023/2024 season (on six occasions), he has only managed to be decisive on one occasion (one goal) - a far cry from the standards set when he has been deployed more centrally (five games, two goals and three assists).

The second concerns the mental aspect. "During matches that he considers less important, Paez can have the annoying habit of taking it easy, of not playing with the intensity he is capable of," points out Swann M. However, his arrival in the Premier League will undoubtedly force him to overcome this flaw, as the English league is renowned for its intensity and ruggedness.

Explaining how Kendry Paez Will Fit in at Chelsea

Although Paez has already been taken on by Chelsea and has visited their facilities, it is still too early to say exactly what role he will play when he arrives in England. Many factors, such as the identity of his future coach (Maurico Pochettino may be replaced) and team-mates, are still partially unknown and completely beyond his control.

Comparing Kendry Paez, Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher's Stats for the 2023/24 season Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Kendry Paez 11 3 3 770 Cole Palmer 43 25 13 3286 Conor Gallagher 45 6 8 3596 (Stats correct as of 01/05/2024)

However, Chelsea are a club known for their attacking style of play, which could be a perfect fit for Paez. If he were to arrive at the London club today, he would potentially play in a role similar to that regularly occupied by Cole Palmer, considered to be one of the best young players on the planet, or Conor Gallagher, in the heart of the game. If he follows the same trajectory, Chelsea can already rub their hands.

All statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt