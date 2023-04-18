Chelsea interim head coach Frank Lampard’s decision to hand the captaincy over to Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge last weekend was “pretty shocking”, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The goalkeeper was given the armband in the Blues’ 2-1 home defeat of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea news – Kepa Arrizabalaga

Having decided to rest Thiago Silva following Chelsea’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg at Real Madrid last weekend, Lampard handed the armband to Arrizabalaga for last weekend’s Premier League meeting with Brighton.

Though the result did not go in the Blues’ favour, he wasn’t at fault for either of the Seagulls’ goals and put in a relatively competent performance.

The 28-year-old’s display earned him a 7/10 rating in The Sun’s post-match ratings, and was described as making “a number of crucial saves, including a world-class tip over the bar from an Evan Ferguson header in the first half.”

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea face losing “a hell of a lot of money” if they allow Arrizabalaga to run down his £150,000 per-week contract, which expires in the summer of 2024.

And Jones believes that the decision to hand the stopper the armband last week could underline that Edouard Mendy is the more likely to be sold out of the club’s senior goalkeepers this summer.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Arrizabalaga?

Speaking about Lampard’s decision to hand Arrizabalaga the captaincy, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It was pretty shocking to see him with the armband. I don't know why that would seem like a good decision.

“We said the other day that Mendy is the most likely goalkeeper to be sold, and maybe that underlines it.”

How has Arrizabalaga performed for Chelsea this season?

Having begun the season as Mendy’s deputy, Arrizabalaga has once again found himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper and has been far from the worst performer in a disappointing season for Chelsea.

The 13-cap Spain international has made 32 appearances for the Blues this term, conceding just 31 goals and helping the side keep 12 clean sheets.

The 6 foot 2 star compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 8% of goalkeepers across Europe’s big five leagues and the Champions League and Europa League for save percentage per 90 minutes (77.5%) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

The same stats provider shows that the stopper has made 72 saves from a total of 91 shots on target, indicating that the west London side have been indebted to him on occasion.

However, Arrizabalaga’s role as captain is unlikely to be a long-term solution, and Lampard will hand the armand over to one of his more senior pro's when fit.