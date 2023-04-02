Chelsea could “lose a hell of a lot of money” if they allow Kepa Arrizabalaga to run down his contract at Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues stopper’s current £150,000 per-week deal with Graham Potter’s Blues outfit expires in the summer of 2024.

Chelsea transfer news – Kepa Arrizabalaga

Having spent £71m to sign Arrizabalaga to replace Belgium's number one Thibaut Courtois in the summer of 2018, big things were expected of the Spanish goalkeeper as he looked to become Chelsea’s long-term option between the sticks.

However, a series of nervous displays over the following two seasons convinced then-head coach Frank Lampard to acquire the services of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

Mendy remained the club’s first choice until an injury earlier this season forced Potter to turn to Arrizabalaga, who remains the club’s mainstay option whilst his counterpart returns to full fitness.

Journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT in October that it would be a surprise to see the 28-year-old retain his place in the net when Mendy is available for selection.

And Sheth believes we will “hear some rumours” about a potential Kepa departure this summer, should the goalkeeper not pen a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

What has Sheth said about Chelsea and Arrizabalaga?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “I'm sure we'll hear some rumours about Kepa come the summer if there are no talks over a new contract.

“He's only got two years left on his contract, and this summer would be the optimum time to get the biggest transfer fee for him.

“I don't think they'd want to keep him and let him run down his contract with a year to go because then you're really in a situation where you're going to lose a hell of a lot of money on that asset.”

How has Arrizabalaga performed during his time at Chelsea?

Arrizabalaga – described as “nervous” by The Athletic’s Simon Johnson – has endured a generally torrid time in west London and both the player and club may feel it is the right time to part ways.

The 13-cap Spain international has made 152 appearances for the Blues over the past four-and-a-half years, keeping 58 clean sheets in that time.

However, the former Athletic Bilbao star will feel that he’s enjoyed some success with the Premier League giants, having been part of the squad that won the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel in 2021, despite not playing in the final himself.

But there is no doubt that Arrizabalaga’s transfer to Stamford Bridge has been a poor piece of business, and any recoup in transfer fees could be considered a bonus for Todd Boehly.