Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is no longer “public enemy number one” at Stamford Bridge, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Incoming Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino will have a decision to make on the future of his goalkeepers.

Chelsea transfer news – Kepa Arrizabalaga

According to The Telegraph, bids for Edouard Mendy and Arrizabalaga will be considered at Stamford Bridge this summer as Pochettino considers their future.

The west London outfit are expected to sell the former after losing his number one spot to Arrizabalaga, who cost the club a then club-record fee of £71m in the summer of 2018.

And the Spaniard could also depart Chelsea this summer, but his excessive salary of £150,000 per-week means his departure is less likely than Mendy’s.

The same report says that the Blues are trying to manoeuvre themselves into pole position to secure Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that keeping Arrizabalaga and Mendy at the club would be “pointless” as Pochettino looks to bring his first-choice options in.

But Brown believes that, after a spell between the sticks this season, Arrizabalaga is no longer chastised in the same manner he was previously subjected to.

What has Brown said about Chelsea and Arrizabalaga?

When speaking about the future of Chelsea’s goalkeeping duo, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “There was a time when everyone expected Arrizabalaga to be sold. He was public enemy number one after what happened in the Carabao Cup final, but he's got himself back in the team and played well.

"Mendy, okay, he might have had a dip in form and lost his place. But for a whole season, he was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. So, I don't understand why Chelsea would be looking for another one.”

How has Arrizabalaga performed for Chelsea this season?

Having fought back to become Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper, Arrizabalaga has enjoyed somewhat of a redemption campaign this term, despite the Blues’ struggles.

The 28-year-old has made 37 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit this season, keeping 12 clean sheets and establishing himself as Graham Potter and Frank Lampard’s number-one option.

And the 6 foot 2 stopper compares favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 17% of goalkeepers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed per 90 minutes (+0.15) over the last 365 days according to FBref, indicating an above average ability to keep the ball out of the back of the net.

Therefore, with Chelsea likely to sell one of Arrizabalaga and Mendy, the 13-cap Spain international will feel he has done enough to earn another campaign at Stamford Bridge.