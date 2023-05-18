Chelsea’s incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino will have to decide whether to keep goalkeepers Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues duo have had spells as the first-choice option between the sticks under several managers this season.

Chelsea transfer news – Goalkeeper

According to journalist Miguel Delaney, speaking on Sky Sports News, one of Pochettino’s transfer priorities is to sign another goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge, with the squad set to be reduced.

Meanwhile, a report in the Evening Standard at the end of April suggested that Chelsea were set to meet with Inter Milan over the future of Romelu Lukaku, loaned to the San Siro outfit, and potentially discuss signing the club’s stopper Andre Onana.

And the same publication has said the Blues are interested in swooping for Brentford number one David Raya, who has turned down the offer of a contract extension at the Gtech Community Stadium, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also monitoring his situation.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea’s interest in Raya is “one to keep an eye on” heading into the summer transfer window.

And Taylor believes it would be “pointless” for Pochettino to keep Arrizabalaga and Mendy heading into next season.

What has Taylor said about the Chelsea goalkeeper situation?

When speaking about the goalkeeper situation at Chelsea, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Ultimately, it will be down to Pochettino. I don’t think it can be underestimated how good Mendy was when they won the Champions League.

“I know he's had some injury problems. To be fair, Kepa has been very credible since returning.

“I think one will move on because it's pointless having two goalkeepers like that.”

How have Arrizabalaga and Mendy performed this season?

Mendy, who signed for Chelsea for £22m in 2020, had initially acted as the first-choice between the sticks under Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter this season, keeping a clean sheet in their opening-day victory at Everton.

However, a shoulder injury to the 31-year-old ruled him out of the side, and he struggled to regain his place from Arrizabalaga on his return, who has kept nine clean sheets in his 26 Premier League appearances this term.

Last weekend, interim head coach Frank Lampard recalled Mendy to the starting lineup over the £71m signing for Chelsea’s 2-2 home draw with Nottingham Forest, insisting that the club have two good goalkeepers.

But Pochettino will feel that it’s the goalkeeping department could do with upgrading and may look to move at least one of the pair out of the club come the summer transfer window.