Chelsea manager Frank Lampard shouldn't be playing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The striker is expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and, as a result, Jones believes he's not someone the Blues should be turning to right now.

Chelsea transfer news — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Last month, journalist Simon Phillips informed GIVEMESPORT that Aubameyang "will definitely leave" west London in the summer.

The Gabonese forward was overlooked by former manager Graham Potter during his short time at Stamford Bridge, but Lampard looks ready to give him a chance.

He was brought back in from the cold for Chelsea's 1-0 defeat away at Wolves last Saturday, coming off the bench as his side chased an equaliser.

As per Transfermarkt, Aubameyang made just four Premier League starts under Potter before the Englishman's dismissal earlier this month.

What has Dean Jones said about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Chelsea?

Jones can't fathom some of the decision-making taking place at Chelsea right now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "I just don't understand the way this club is run and how this is going to change between now and next season towards being anything better than where we're at now.

"They need to honestly just identify the new manager and understand what his philosophy is going to be and whether people like Aubameyang are going to be in the picture or not. Because if Aubameyang isn't going to be there next season, there's no point playing him."

How has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang become an option at Chelsea again?

The change in the dugout, it's as simple as that. While Potter looked to be finished with Aubameyang, Lampard has made it clear that he's willing to give everyone a clean slate.

"I remember being here before and I had lots of difficult decisions with really good players and people you have to tell they aren’t involved this week. Part of the job is to try to manage that situation and make every player feel included," the former Blues midfielder was quoted as saying by the club's official website after his appointment as manager.

"Maybe at the beginning going into this that’s a positive for me, because everybody can have a clean slate right now and show what they can do in training, be competitive in training with a competitive nature that will then cross over onto the pitch."

Whatever the case, at 33 and after everything that's happened this season, Aubameyang, who cost Chelsea £10m, as reported by Sky Sports, isn't a long-term option for the Blues.