Chelsea bringing in Frank Lampard could have a positive effect on Mason Mount's contract talks with the club, says journalist Simon Phillips.

The Blues interim manager has a good relationship with the attacking midfielder, who's approaching the final year of his existing deal.

Chelsea contract news — Mason Mount

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are scheduled to have a final round of contract discussions with Mount at the end of the season.

If the west London club and Todd Boehly fail to get the 24-year-old to agree a new deal, it's almost certain that he'll leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

They won't want to lose him on a free transfer, so the likelihood is that they'll be forced to sell him in the next transfer window.

In terms of potential destinations, a report from the Liverpool Echo claims that Liverpool have now made Mount their priority after cooling their interest in his England team-mate Jude Bellingham.

What has Simon Phillips said about Frank Lampard, Mason Mount and Chelsea?

Phillips thinks Lampard's return to Chelsea could have an impact on Mount's future at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think Lampard will be involved in a lot of the decisions, operational ones, at least giving his advice anyway because Chelsea really value Lampard as a football person, so they will listen to him. It could definitely have a positive effect on the outcome with Mason Mount."

Can Frank Lampard convince Mason Mount to stay at Chelsea?

Lampard is definitely someone Mount will listen to. It was the Chelsea legend who gave him his break at the club and it's quite clear that the England international respects his current boss.

"He has been very important to me. He brought me to Derby, gave me the playing time and I learnt so much under him there before coming back to Chelsea and continued my learning," Mount said back in 2021 (via FourFourTwo).

"I have nothing but praise and gratitude for everything he’s given me as a player on and off the pitch. I’ve definitely grown as a player as well, so he obviously means a lot to me."

With the above in mind, then, perhaps Lampard could steer Mount towards remaining in west London.

If not, then a move to Liverpool for the England star, who's valued at around £57m by Transfermarkt, looks very likely after their decision to pull out of the race to sign Bellingham.