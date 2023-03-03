Chelsea are confident that one of their January signings will prove to be a success in west London, it has been claimed.

Chelsea see Mykhailo Mudryk as 'a real game-changer' and there are similarities with Stamford Bridge icon Eden Hazard, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

Blues head coach Graham Potter spent close to £300million on reinforcements during the winter transfer window, with the Ukraine international being among the fresh faces to arrive in west London.

Chelsea latest news - Mykhailo Mudryk

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea forked out £88.5million to beat London rivals Arsenal to signing Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

It is understood that the winger was handed an eight-and-a-half-year contract, worth £100,000-per-week, when his arrival was rubber-stamped.

But Mudryk has come in for criticism since heading to the capital and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has claimed the decision to name the big-money acquisition among the substitutes for the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend 'tells you he's not Potter's player'.

The 22-year-old is still searching for his first goal contribution in a Chelsea shirt, having been handed 251 minutes of action ahead of Leeds United's trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Potter has revealed that the Blues have made an 'educated guess' over whether Mudryk will justify his price tag and 'there is no magic formula'.

What has Simon Phillips said about Mudryk?

Phillips believes Mudryk will go on to be a success at Chelsea, while the club are also confident that he will prove to be a shrewd addition to Potter's squad.

The journalist feels the wide-man boasts similar traits to Hazard, who enjoyed a hugely productive career at Stamford Bridge.

Phillips told GIVEMESPORT: "You can just see, when you look at all of Chelsea's new signings, how the current situation is affecting them.

"But Mudryk is a player that I think will come good. Chelsea battled Arsenal to sign him and they have a lot of belief in his ability.

"They see him as a real game-changer and a player that has got a lot of flair and skill, who can make something happen by himself, a lot like Eden Hazard used to do in his glory days at Chelsea.

"They've got a lot of belief in Mudryk. I do believe - and they do believe - that he will come good very soon, but the whole team has to start performing and getting results. I think, when that happens, players like Mudryk and Joao Felix will really start to shine again."

Will Mudryk's form improve at Chelsea?

Mudryk headed to Chelsea having already found the back of the net 10 times and registered a further eight assists for Shakhtar this season, according to Transfermarkt, so he is clearly capable of being a serious threat in the final third of the pitch.

If he can get anywhere near the levels Hazard reached with the Blues, having racked up 202 goal contributions, he will be a hit.

Mudryk showed promise on his debut, when he was handed a 6.8 match rating by WhoScored after coming off the bench at Liverpool.

Chelsea will be looking to overcome a first leg deficit when they go head-to-head with Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League next week.

Sofascore statistics show Mudryk has got his name on the scoresheet every 196 minutes in Europe's elite club competition this term, so Potter will be hoping for the January arrival to play a key role in attempting to progress.

