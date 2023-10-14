Highlights Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku will give his new employers fresh impetus after fully recovering from a long-term knee injury.

The Frenchman has been unable to make his competitive debut for the Blues after sustaining a knee problem which required surgery during pre-season.

Nkunku's cruel blow came after heading to west London in a £52million switch from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku will 'feel like a brand new signing' at Stamford Bridge and the Frenchman's eventual return from injury is set to hand Mauricio Pochettino a major boost for a key reason, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Nkunku was among the fresh faces to head to the capital as the Blues spent close to £400million on reinforcements during the summer transfer window, but he has been forced to endure a frustrating start to his career in new surroundings.

Latest news

Nkunku has hinted that he has stepped up his recovery from a long-term injury by posting on social media, via Football.London, footage of him working with French personal trainer Jerome Andral.

The update was accompanied by a 'work in progress' caption as the attacker, who joined Chelsea in a £52million switch from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig during the summer, was seen working on his balance and building strength back up in the damaged knee by doing horizontal pull-ups using a resistance band with his legs balanced on a large ball.

The Blues are still expected to be without Nkunku for a number of months as he is unlikely to be in line to make his debut until the turn of the year, but he has also returned to the gym, lifted weights and been getting involved in some occasional ball work as he looks to battle back from the lay-off he suffered during a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old was forced to undergo surgery just a matter of days before the campaign got underway after damaging the meniscus in his knee, which came as a cruel blow as he looked to make an instant impression in a Chelsea shirt.

Nkunku headed to Stamford Bridge having been the leading goalscorer in the Bundesliga last season, which led to respected journalist Paul Brown previously telling GIVEMESPORT that supporters should be excited by the prospect of seeing the summer acquisition in their colours.

Bundesliga's top goalscorers last season Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) 16 Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen) 16 Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt) 15 Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg) 15 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) 14 All statistics according to the Bundesliga

Jacobs believes Chelsea showed they have plenty of firepower when they consigned newly-promoted Burnley to a 4-1 defeat in the final Premier League outing before the international break.

But the reputable reporter feels Nkunku will hand Pochettino a significant boost when he comes back into the fray as the £195,000-per-week man will make the west Londoners even more of a threat in the final third of the pitch.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Chelsea have got players who are capable of scoring goals regularly, and the win against Burnley was a good example of that in many ways. "Raheem Sterling was outstanding. Nicolas Jackson came off the bench and scored. Armando Broja was fit to start the game and, even though he didn't score, he is another option for Pochettino. It all looks a little bit healthier. "When you add Nkunku to the mix, Chelsea suddenly have got a little bit of depth and quality. Nkunku is going to feel like a brand new signing to Chelsea. He is effectively a brand new signing for Chelsea because he picked up his injury so early and in the pre-season period."

Read more: Chelsea consider bringing 'forgotten' £18m star back to Stamford Bridge

Mauricio Pochettino's January targets

Having lured Nkunku away from the Bundesliga, it appears that Chelsea are looking to raid the German second tier as, according to TEAMtalk, Pochettino is monitoring Schalke teenager Assan Ouedraogo ahead of the transfer window reopening for business at the turn of the year.

But the Blues are facing competition as the report suggests the 17-year-old midfielder, who has made nine appearances during the early stages of the campaign, is also being courted by Manchester United and Bayern Munich after it has emerged that £15million could be enough to strike a deal.

Chelsea are among a number of clubs chasing Dani Olmo, Nkunku's former teammate at Leipzig, but Manchester City are understood to be in pole position to reach an agreement at this stage.

The capital club are not only focused on plucking the best talent away from Germany as Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen has been added to their list of targets despite having a £120million price tag slapped on him by the reigning Serie A champions.

Chelsea are mulling over whether to pounce for the 24-year-old as he is due to enter the final 18 months of his deal - which is worth close to £91,000-per-week - in January, and his current employers will not want to see his value decrease as he nears the agreement's expiry date.

Osimhen is also unsettled at Napoli and considered taking legal action against the club after being mocked in videos uploaded onto social media, which could play into Pochettino's hands in the pursuit.