Highlights Chelsea believe Christopher Nkunku will take them to the next level when he returns from a long-term injury.

The attacker has been unable to make his competitive debut for the Blues since sealing a £52million move from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Nkunku was forced to undergo knee surgery after sustaining a knee problem during a pre-season friendly.

Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku is being seen as the 'missing piece' of the jigsaw at Stamford Bridge as journalist Ben Jacobs has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on where the France international could be deployed by boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Nkunku was among the fresh faces to head to west London during the summer transfer window as the Blues took their spending beyond the £1billion mark since co-owner Todd Boehly assumed control.

Chelsea are still expected to be without Nkunku for a number of months as, according to Football.London, he is unlikely to be in line to make his debut until the turn of the year despite stepping up his recovery from a knee injury.

The report suggests the attacker, who joined in a £52million switch from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig during the summer, has moved onto the next phase of his rehabilitation programme by returning to the gym, lifting weights and getting involved in some occasional ball work as he looks to battle back from the lay-off he suffered during a pre-season friendly with Borussia Dortmund.

Nkunku provided Chelsea fans with an insight into his recovery by posting a video on social media earlier this week, where he was seen engaging in plenty of strength and conditioning work as he aims to make an immediate impact when he comes into contention for a place in the starting XI.

The 25-year-old is on the road to recovery after damaging the meniscus in his knee just a matter of days before the new campaign got underway, which resulted in him being forced to undergo surgery.

It came as a cruel blow for Chelsea, with journalist Paul Brown previously telling GIVEMESPORT that supporters should be excited by the prospect of seeing Nkunku in their colours.

The Frenchman headed to west London - where he is on a six-year contract worth £195,000-per-week - having been the joint-top goalscorer in the Bundesliga last season, and the Blues are certainly missing his firepower.

Bundesliga's top goalscorers last season Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen) 16 Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) 16 Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt) 15 Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg) 15 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) 14 All statistics according to the Bundesliga

Jacobs understands that Chelsea believe Nkunku will make them even more of a threat when he comes into contention for a regular starting berth at Stamford Bridge.

The respected journalist feels Pochettino's preferred formation suits the summer arrival as he is capable of playing as a central striker or in an advanced midfield role, having previously shown that he creates significant problems for defenders.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Nkunku is very much seen as the missing piece and a significant addition to the starting XI when he returns from injury. It's unfortunate for Chelsea because they knew he was coming for so long and then, when he finally came, he picked up an injury. As a result, Chelsea have missed that kind of spark. "The beauty of Nkunku is that he can fit into this 4-2-3-1 perfectly and play in a more advanced position as well. Even though it's not his primary position, he gives Chelsea a No.9 option and can play behind the striker as well. "It doesn't matter where Nkunku plays. He has got a history of scoring goals. He was injured for a large part of last season, as well, but he still ended up scoring 16 goals and was the Bundesliga's joint-top scorer in 25 games."

Mauricio Pochettino's January targets

Pochettino has already set his sights on doing further business when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year as, according to ESPN, Chelsea have added Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen to their list of targets.

The report suggests the Blues have pinpointed the Nigeria international, who found the back of the net 31 times as he played a pivotal role in firing his current employers to the Serie A title last season, as a potential acquisition despite carrying a £120million price tag.

Osimhen is unsettled at Napoli and considered taking legal action against the Italian giants after being mocked in videos uploaded onto social media, while his contract situation could open the door for Chelsea.

That is because the 24-year-old is due to enter the final 18 months of his deal - which is worth close to £91,000-per-week - in January, and the Naples-based outfit will not want to see his value decrease as he nears the agreement's expiry date.

But Osimhen is not the only striker Chelsea have been eyeing as the west Londoners are showing interest in Brentford's Ivan Toney, who has also worked his way onto Arsenal's radar.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Newcastle United man is open to heading to Stamford Bridge after changing agents in an effort to secure a big-money switch.

Although Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules, he is in line to make his return to action midway through January.