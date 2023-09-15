Highlights Chelsea star Romeo Lavia has been forced onto the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury during the international break.

The teenager is set to miss a host of fixtures as Mauricio Pochettino's side look to climb the Premier League table.

Chelsea forked out £58million to beat Premier League rivals to Lavia's signature following Southampton's relegation.

Chelsea star Romeo Lavia has been left in a 'very frustrating' situation after being forced onto the Stamford Bridge sidelines, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT how likely the summer signing is to come straight into the starting line-up following his recovery from injury.

The Belgium international was among the fresh faces to join the Blues during the transfer window as head coach Mauricio Pochettino was given the opportunity to splash out in the region of £400million.

Chelsea latest news - Romeo Lavia

Lavia is facing an extensive wait to make his Chelsea debut as, according to the Evening Standard, he has been ruled out of action for more than a month with an ankle injury.

The report suggests the 19-year-old, who headed to west London in a £58million deal as the Blues profited from Southampton's relegation to the Championship, is not in contention to feature in his new employers' upcoming fixtures after sustaining the problem during the international break.

It is feared that Lavia could be on the treatment table for a minimum of six weeks, which would result in him missing clashes against the likes of Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham, while a trip to Arsenal could also come too soon.

The defensive midfielder chose to join the Blues despite also being coveted by Liverpool, who had agreed a £60million fee with Southampton, which came as a boost as Pochettino looked to strengthen his squad during the summer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal were also keeping tabs on Lavia's situation ahead of his move to Chelsea being rubber-stamped.

What has Paul Brown said about Lavia?

Brown believes Lavia's injury lay-off could not have come at a worse time as it will mean he has to wait before making a lasting impression in a Chelsea shirt.

The respected journalist feels the teenager has a number of hurdles to overcome before becoming one of the first names on the team-sheet, particularly with a host of household names ahead of him in the pecking order, but the west Londoners' indifferent form means he may be handed a chance when he is fully fit.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think it must be very frustrating for Lavia because he's obviously desperate to make an impression at Chelsea. He's got a lot of players in front of him who are all internationals, some of which they paid a whole lot of money for, so he knows he's got a job on to force his way into that team. An injury is the last thing he needed. Hopefully, it's not too serious and he's not out for very long. But you would think that over the course of the season, Lavia will get chances to impress. I'm pretty sure that he will be in that Chelsea line-up before too long. When he's given a chance, he's just got to seize it with both hands. I think there is a little problem with the balance in that Chelsea midfield so far, and it's not necessarily functioning the way it should. I think Pochettino might be tempted to tinker with it in the coming weeks, so Lavia is really going to need to get himself fit and get himself in that argument by being in a position to challenge for a place."

Read more: Every signing Chelsea have made under Todd Boehly so far

Why Lavia will prove to be a key man for Chelsea

Lavia's spell with Southampton allowed him to get a taste of Premier League action for the first time in his career as he made 29 appearances in the competition, according to Transfermarkt, scoring one goal along the way.

The sole time he found the back of the net came against Chelsea, and statistics highlight that he performed better than Enzo Fernandez - who cost £106.8million when he joined from Benfica during the final minutes of the winter transfer window earlier this year - in various metrics despite being in a Saints side which suffered relegation last term.

Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez's statistical averages per 90 minutes last season Romeo Lavia Enzo Fernandez Tackles won 1.42 1.35 Blocks 1.90 1.48 Interceptions 1.34 0.95 Clearances 0.93 0.46 All statistics according to FBref

Lavia's eventual return, along with Moises Caicedo after he broke the British record by sealing a £115million switch from Brighton & Hove Albion last month, could allow Fernandez to push further up the pitch and make Chelsea more difficult for opponents to break down.

The Belgian, who was restricted to just two appearances during his time on Manchester City's books, will be eager to prove he made the right choice by joining the Blues.