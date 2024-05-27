Highlights Chelsea are closing in on recruiting Enzo Maresca as their new boss after making progress in discussions over the last 24 hours.

The Blues have been on the hunt for fresh impetus in the dugout since Mauricio Pochettino walked away from Stamford Bridge last week.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Chelsea are in talks with Maresca's current employers Leicester City.

Chelsea are closing in on a move to appoint Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca as their new manager, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Italian tactician could head into the Stamford Bridge hot-seat in the coming days as co-owner Todd Boehly is keen to oversee a 'fast-moving process'.

Mauricio Pochettino only took charge of the Blues 12 months ago, but a sixth-placed finish did not meet expectations. Despite a positive run at the end of the Premier League campaign, it was announced last week the Argentine was to depart by mutual consent.

With the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer among the playing squad at Chelsea, aspirations are high for what is a young and promising squad of players. There have already been glimpses of potential as the team went on a run all the way to the Carabao Cup final before they were narrowly defeated by Liverpool.

Blues Making Progress in Bid to Appoint Maresca

Maresca has now emerged as the standout candidate to take charge at Stamford Bridge, according to Jacobs. Chelsea are said to be in direct contact with Leicester, who won the Championship and clinched promotion during the 2023/24 campaign, with things expected to progress quickly.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“Chelsea are advancing on Enzo Maresca after positive discussions over the last 24 hours. They are now in direct contact with Leicester and are looking to advance things. “At this stage, Maresca can be termed the favourite in what is expected to be a fast-moving process.”

Maresca’s previous experience includes a role as the manager of Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad. In 2021, he was then tasked with guiding Serie B side Parma to promotion, but he failed to do so and returned to England to join Pep Guardiola’s senior coaching staff at the Etihad Stadium.

His second attempt at senior management proved far more fruitful as he took charge of a relegated Leicester side in June last year. It was a brief spell in the Championship for the Foxes as Maresca, who could cost Chelsea up to £10million in compensation, guided them to a title-winning and promotion-clinching season in the 2023/24 campaign.

Boehly Not Considering Move for McKenna

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs this summer after guiding his club to back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship in the last two years. The Tractor Boys finished just a single point behind Maresca’s Leicester as they secured a return to the top fight for the first time in 22 years.

McKenna’s impressive rise has earned him suitors at Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United and Chelsea in recent times. However, Jacobs has shared that the London club are no longer pursuing the 38-year-old as they close in on Maresca.

Jacobs also told GIVEMESPORT:

“Yesterday, Kieran McKenna was ruled out. Chelsea called him directly to let him know, which was done out of respect. It shows how highly Chelsea think of McKenna.”