Chelsea are advancing in talks to appoint Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as their new head coach after holding positive talks over the weekend, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 44-year-old has been linked with a move to London in recent days, and the promoted Foxes are also expecting their chief to leave after he led them to the Premier League thanks to clinching the Championship title.

Although Maresca signed a three-year deal with Leicester last summer, he has a £8million release clause included in his current contract, making negotiations easier for Chelsea.

The Italian tactician now appears to be the frontrunner to replace Mauricio Pochettino, who left Stamford Bridge by mutual consent last week.

After a turbulent start to their Premier League campaign, Chelsea bounced back and finished sixth in the table, securing Europa Conference League football for next season.

However, the final run of five consecutive wins was not enough to convince co-owner Todd Boehly to retain Pochettino for another campaign, and Chelsea are now looking for a replacement for the Argentinian manager.

Maresca Keen to Take on Stamford Bridge Project

Leicester head coach edging towards succeeding Pochettino

Over the past week, the likes of Kieran McKenna, Thomas Frank, Thomas Tuchel, and Roberto De Zerbi have all been linked with the managerial vacancy at Chelsea, but now Maresca seems to be first on the shortlist.

Romano, writing on X, suggests that Chelsea are advancing in talks to hire the former Manchester City assistant manager, who would become the west Londoners' fifth different coach in less than two years under new ownership.

The Italian journalist said:

“Chelsea are advancing in talks to appoint Enzo Maresca as new head coach. Positive talks over the weekend, he’s 100% keen and excited by Chelsea project. “No issues on Maresca’s contract already being discussed — talks to follow with Leicester City over €10m compensation fee.”

Manchester United and Porto were also interested in appointing Maresca as their new manager, who already has experience working in top-flight English football.

Enzo Maresca's managerial record at Leicester City during the 2023/24 Championship campaign Matches 46 Wins 31 Draws 4 Losses 11 Points per match 2.11 Statistics correct as of 27/05/2024

In 2021, he took Manchester City’s Elite Development Team to the Premier League 2 title before joining Pep Guardiola in the dugout and becoming his assistant manager prior to the treble-winning season in 2022.

McKenna Not in Line for Stamford Bridge Job

Northern Irishman no longer in the frame to head to the capital

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is out of the race to be the next Chelsea manager, according to the Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg.

The former Manchester United assistant manager has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks but reportedly has decided to shift his focus elsewhere.

McKenna is now being linked with a return to Old Trafford. Last week, Sky Sports revealed that Manchester United met with the Northern Irishman’s representatives before the FA Cup final.

The news has fuelled further speculation over Dutchman Erik ten Hag’s future in Manchester as the club faces a week of internal talks to decide on his future.

