Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly clashed with Behdad Eghbali over the decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of last season as the American businessman wanted the Argentine tactician to remain in the Stamford Bridge hot-seat, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues entered a new era in the summer as Enzo Maresca was appointed as their new head coach, having agreeing a compensation package worth in the region of £8million with then-employers Leicester City a matter of weeks after he had led the Midlands outfit to the Championship title.

But Boehly, who ended Roman Abramovich's reign by linking up with Eghbali and Clearlake Capital to complete a £4.25billion takeover of Chelsea in May 2022, was initially keen to avoid making an alteration in the dugout as preparations were made for the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Boehly Backed Pochettino to Stay with Blues

Argentine tactician retained support of at least three board members

A broken relationship behind the scenes resulted in Boehly and Eghbali entering discussions in an attempt to buy each other out in August, according to GMS, and the decision for Chelsea to part ways with Pochettino has come to light as one of the main points of contention between the two parties.

The Blues chose to go in an alternative direction in the aftermath of missing out on Champions League qualification during the former Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton chief's solitary season at Stamford Bridge, and a £10million pay-off was agreed following lengthy talks.

GMS sources have been informed that Pochettino retained the backing of Boehly and at least two other Chelsea board members after winning his last five Premier League encounters at the helm, but the decision to terminate his reign by mutual consent came following a two-day review at the end of last term.

Mauricio Pochettino's managerial record at Chelsea Premier League FA Cup Carabao Cup Fixtures 38 6 7 Won 18 4 5 Drawn 9 1 0 Lost 11 1 2 Goals for 77 14 16 Goals against 63 6 7 Statistics correct as of 11/09/2024

The 52-year-old tactician has since embarked on a fresh challenge, with him being officially announced as the new head coach of the United States' men's national team within the last 24 hours, but his departure from the west Londoners has caused friction behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

Boehly had dinner with Pochettino ahead of Chelsea's final-day victory over Bournemouth and spoke glowingly about the momentum being built under his tutelage during interviews, GMS sources have learned, but he was replaced by Maresca instead of being given the opportunity of building on sealing Europa Conference League qualification.

Eghbali Pushed to Oversee Pochettino's Exit

Co-owner was adamant 52-year-old was not right fit for job

GMS sources have been told that Eghbali, along with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, decided that Pochettino was not a strategic or personality fit and created an 18-page end-of-season report to back up their position as they opted to dispense of his services.

The ex-Paris Saint-Germain head coach did not depart solely based on results as his opposition to the Blues' new set-piece department - now run by Bernardo Cueva - is just one example of him not being aligned with Clearlake or the sporting directors, who all felt it was essential.

Multiple sources have made GMS aware that Eghbali had doubts over Pochettino from day one, and the Iranian-American billionaire was the driving force behind Maresca’s appointment as the new man at the helm after working a series of 17-hour days to make a quick and decisive hire.

While there have been no suggestions that anyone on the west Londoners' board or leadership team have doubts over the Italian, plenty at Cobham - including several senior players - firmly believe his predecessor would have succeeded had he been given the chance to remain in charge for the 2024/25 campaign.

GMS recently reported that friction between Boehly and Eghbali has resulted in Chelsea finding themselves at the centre of a civil war, and they are seeking a resolution over the future ownership of the capital club within the next 60 days after there have also been differing opinions over their recruitment model.

