Chelsea co-owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly are keen to resolve their dispute over the future ownership of the Stamford Bridge giants within the next 60 days instead of allowing the discontent behind the scenes to rumble on for the long-term, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The level of friction within the hierarchy has come to light a matter of days after the summer transfer window slammed shut, when Blues head coach Enzo Maresca was allowed to spend more than £200million on reinforcements as he aimed to make his mark having been appointed as Mauricio Pochettino's successor.

Pedro Neto was the most expensive addition to Chelsea's squad, thanks to completing a £54million switch from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, but the west Londoners are currently hitting the headlines because of disagreements away from the pitch.

Eghbali and Boehly Seeking Quick Resolution

Both parties have been in talks to buy each other out

There is turmoil at Chelsea as Eghbali and Boehly have a broken relationship after irreconcilable differences between both parties have emerged, according to GMS sources, and the billionaires are seeking a resolution before the turn of the year because there is an understanding that the matter needs to be dealt with sooner rather than later.

Roman Abramovich's 19-year reign of the capital club came to an end when a £4.25billion takeover was completed in May 2022, but the Blues have struggled to compete for the Premier League title and have been starved of silverware since heading in an alternative direction under new ownership.

GMS sources have been informed that Eghbali and Boehly entered into talks about buying each other out in August amid the civil war, but neither party has a preference to sell after pumping a significant amount of cash into Chelsea and are adamant that they are staying put instead of walking away from their current surroundings.

Those on the Boehly side are hopeful that a direction of travel will become apparent within 60 days, but Eghbali represents Chelsea's majority owner Clearlake Capital - who are holding onto 61.5 per cent of the shares - despite the Iranian-American's personal stake being less than two per cent.

Clearlake's position is that they wish to either preserve the status quo or increase their stake, GMS sources have learned, but they have a series of investors on board, meaning the will of Eghbali and co-owner Jose E. Feliciano to remain - and potentially own 100 per cent of Chelsea - may be questioned should a bid arrive that is too strong to turn down.

Boehly Can Raise Funds to Remove Eghbali

American has also been approached by potential Blues investors

GMS sources have been told that Boehly, whose 13 per cent share means he owns more of Chelsea than any other individual, has the means to raise the necessary funds to secure Clearlake's stake and has already been approached by several 'silent' investors willing to support his bid.

Although provisions were put in place to stop Clearlake-Boehly selling the Blues during their first 10 years at the Stamford Bridge helm, shifting shares between existing parties or adding new minority partners would not breach the original sale terms, meaning adjustments can be made in the coming weeks if agreements are reached.

Boehly values Chelsea significantly north of Forbes' current £2.5billion estimate, GMS sources understand, and an offer which eclipses the club's enterprise value would result in Eghbali and Feliciano being presented with the options of backing their long-term project or cashing in at a premium price.

GMS recently reported that the exit of Pochettino caused friction behind the scenes due to American businessman Boehly backing the Argentine tactician, while there are differing opinions on the west Londoners' recruitment model and there remains uncertainty over the future of Stamford Bridge.

