Highlights Chelsea have been boosted in their pursuit of Enzo Maresca as the Leicester City boss is keen to succeed Mauricio Pochettino in the Stamford Bridge hot-seat.

The Italian tactician has been holding positive discussions with the Blues' hierarchy after being pinpointed as a target.

Roberto De Zerbi is also among the candidates in the running to be handed the opportunity to take charge of Chelsea heading into next season.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca is interested in becoming the next Chelsea manager after positive contacts with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy over the weekend, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Over the past week, the 44-year-old has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge after the Blues parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino by mutual consent.

Maresca led Leicester to the Premier League in his debut Championship campaign but is now expected to leave, despite signing a three-year contract last summer.

The Italian manager has an £8million release clause in his current deal with the Foxes and could see it activated in the next few weeks.

Chelsea are looking for their fifth different manager in less than two years, after the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard, and Pochettino all failed to convince co-owner Todd Boehly.

This season, the Blues finished sixth in the Premier League after recovering from an underwhelming start to the campaign and booked a Europa Conference League spot after Manchester United’s victory in the FA Cup saw the Red Devils qualify for the Europa League.

Maresca Keen to Replace Pochettino at Stamford Bridge

Italian prepared to leave Leicester for west London

Writing in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Italian journalist Romano suggests that Chelsea are set to make a decision over Maresca soon after holding ‘positive’ contacts where it became clear that the Leicester chief is eager to replace Pochettino in the hot-seat.

He said:

"The situation is that Chelsea are interested in Enzo Maresca and he’s also interested in the Chelsea job after positive contacts took place over the weekend. “It’s now up to Chelsea – decision time is coming soon, and Leicester are waiting to see what happens there before they then decide on who to hire as a replacement."

Last year, Maresca became Leicester’s third different manager in less than six months. After Brendan Rodgers was sacked in April, Dean Smith only lasted eight games before the Italian took over.

He led the Foxes to the Premier League in his debut season and has convinced top Premier League clubs to consider his appointment, as Manchester United also showed interest.

Enzo Maresca's managerial record at Leicester City during the 2023/24 Championship campaign Matches 46 Wins 31 Draws 4 Losses 11 Points per match 2.11 Statistics correct as of 27/05/2024

Last season, Maresca enjoyed a treble-winning campaign at Manchester City as he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager.

Maresca and De Zerbi Favourites for Blues Job

Maresca is facing competition from Roberto De Zerbi in the race to become the new Chelsea boss, according to the Independent’s Miguel Delaney.

De Zerbi left Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the Premier League campaign, ending his two-year stint with the Seagulls. Both parties reached a mutual agreement to terminate his deal, while the Italian said he hopes to work in the Premier League again.

Related Why Chelsea May Decline Europa Conference League Place Despite qualifying for European football, UEFA's financial restraints could land the club in hot water.

Chelsea admire De Zerbi’s work on the south coast after he took Brighton to a top-seven finish, their highest-ever position in the top flight, and qualified for Europe for the first time in their history.

Over his two seasons at the Amex Stadium, the 44-year-old proved his ability to work with a young squad, and this is something Chelsea could be looking for, since they have one of the youngest teams in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-05-24.