Highlights Callum Hudson-Odoi scored twice during Nottingham Forest's win over Sheffield United, sparking backlash against Chelsea after selling him for less than £5million.

His outstanding performance saw him reach seven Premier League goals for the season, outshining Chelsea talents such as Mykhailo Mudryk.

Fans have criticised Chelsea's poor business decisions while Hudson-Odoi's resurgence suggests he may return to the top level.

Callum Hudson-Odoi had a huge say in Nottingham Forest’s survival bid after a superb brace for the Reds against Sheffield United on Saturday propelled them three points above the drop zone with two games to play - but his strong outing has seen Chelsea fans rue the day they sold him.

The former Cobham talent began his Chelsea career at the age of just seven, though his rapid development at youth team level saw him become a first-team regular for years to come shortly after his 17th birthday. 126 showings for the Blues in all competitions, including 72 Premier League appearances, saw Hudson-Odoi become one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football - and making his England debut aged just 18, many had him down as one of Chelsea’s first-team options for some time to come.

But injuries looked to have ruined his development at Stamford Bridge, and by the time he had endured an unsuccessful loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen last season, the Blues were ready to get rid. Forest took the plunge in the summer in a deal worth less than £5million; and he’s shone at the City Ground this season. An outstanding double-salvo against Sheffield United has put Forest within touching distance of Premier League survival - and with Chelsea suffering on the left-flank for a number of months, it’s had fans all saying the same thing.

Callum Hudson Odoi's Performance vs Sheffield United

Forest need just one win from their final two games to ensure safety

Forest were in huge trouble heading into Saturday's crunch clash at the already-relegated Sheffield United, knowing that a defeat for them coupled with a Burnley win over Newcastle United would see them drop into the bottom three at the Clarets' expense; and that looked to be on the cards when Ben Brereton Diaz put the Yorkshire club ahead.

But a Hudson-Odoi brace amid a dazzling display that had Auston Trusty struggling to cope fired them well into contention to stay up, with the 2022 Championship play-off winners taking the spoils in a 3-1 win.

Recording his sixth and seventh Premier League goals of the season, the winger was rewarded for his efforts with a fine brace - and in doing so, he went ahead of Blues trio Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke in terms of top-flight goals scored this season to rub salt in the wounds of the Blues' recruitment team.

What Chelsea Fans Have Said About Callum Hudson-Odoi

Some fans can't believe Hudson-Odoi was sold for such a small fee

Having spent big on Mudryk especially, fans have been left scratching their heads over why Hudson-Odoi departed the club for such a nominal fee at the age of 22; and that was evidenced with many taking to X (formerly Twitter) to berate another poor piece of business in the Todd Boehly era.

One said, in an attack on the board: "Chelsea’s directors sold Hudson-Odoi for £5m, months after splashing £62m on Mudryk. They know the price of everything and the value of nothing."

Another highlighted that Hudson-Odoi could even look to haunt the Blues next week when he returns to face his old club, posting: "What a steal Hudson-Odoi is at £3m. The guy is class. Chelsea are idiots - it’ll be even worse next week when the guy scores against his old team."

And a final fan weighed in on the debate by quizzing Boehly on why he didn't ask for more money for a player who had featured in over 100 games for the club at such a young age, writing: "Someone still needs to explain to me why Chelsea flogged Hudson-Odoi and why he went so cheap. I’m sure there are logical reasons but still…"

Callum Hudson-Odoi: England Future

Hudson-Odoi remains on three caps for the Three Lions

Hudson-Odoi's three England appearances seem a lifetime away, and having only featured for the Three Lions half a decade ago, it remains to be seen if he will play for his country again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hudson-Odoi's brace saw him move second in Forest's top scorers list this season, behind only Chris Wood.

A brace on Saturday could help his cause, and though in all probability it will be too little for a Euro 2024 spot, a superb season next year could either see him move to a top half team or appear on the fringes of the squad.

At the age of just 23, Hudson-Odoi has plenty of time to get his career back on track and, with more performances such as the one he produced at Bramall Lane, he's heading in the right direction.

