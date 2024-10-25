Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has backed the new 32-team Club World Cup which takes place in the United States next summer and revealed his regret at never winning the competition in its current form.

The Blues have qualified courtesy of winning the 2021 Champions League under former boss Thomas Tuchel, and they beat Brazilian side Palmeiras 2-1 in extra-time to lift the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi a year later. Drogba went to that game as a fan and revealed he was itching to get on the pitch and link up with five Chelsea stars.

"I would have loved to have played in the Club World Cup," revealed Drogba, who scored 164 goals for Chelsea in 381 games. "It is life, that is how things are. It is one of my regrets, actually. I was really happy to go to Abu Dhabi to watch Chelsea win it.

"For me, it was also a great experience. I wish I was on the pitch with Romelu Lukaku, Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Reece James and so on. Yes, it is a regret."

Drogba Keen to See Blues Perform on Big Stage

Stamford Bridge icon wants west Londoners to fight for silverware

Drogba, 46, still has a keen eye on Chelsea, where he won 13 trophies, including the 2012 Champions League. The former striker scored the late equaliser in Munich against Bayern in a 1-1 draw in that final before slotting home the winning penalty in the shootout.

The Blues are prioritising a strong showing at the Club World Cup. Although prize money is not yet confirmed, all qualifying clubs could receive an initial £40m, while winning the tournament may triple that amount.

Drogba is intrigued to see how the west Londoners fare this season in the Premier League and believes Enzo Maresca's side will need their depth to challenge on multiple fronts.

Didier Drogba's season-by-season career at Chelsea Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2014/15 40 7 2 5 0 2011/12 35 13 3 4 1 2010/11 46 13 19 7 0 2009/10 44 37 16 8 1 2008/09 42 14 5 4 0 2007/08 32 15 7 5 2 2006/07 60 33 11 12 0 2005/06 41 16 16 10 0 2004/05 41 16 9 5 1 Statistics correct as of 25/10/2024

"First of all, I think the league is not easy," said Drogba, who won four Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge. "They will need to focus on the league and make sure that they perform because it is a very demanding one, but when you play at the highest level, you need to be ready for everything.

"That is what it takes to become one of the greatest: to be able to really face every challenge, prepare for the biggest competitions and perform, which is not easy to do. That is why only a few of these players are so called the best."

Club World Cup 'Immense' Opportunity for Africa

Former centre forward was eager for competition to expand

Drogba is also excited to see the African qualifiers compete against some of the world's best sides at the Club World Cup. CAF have four qualifiers: Al-Ahly (Egypt), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia) and Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa). Al-Ahly are currently competing in the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup with the chance to play Real Madrid in December's final in Doha.

"I have always been an advocate for this [expanded Club World Cup] format because it gives more chances to players who cannot perform and win the World Cup with their national team and to be able to become world champions with their clubs," said Drogba, who won 105 caps for the Ivory Coast.

"I think it is an immense opportunity - a great opportunity - for players coming from continents like Africa, for example, where you don’t really see those teams at the biggest stage. It will be an opportunity for them to not only play on the biggest stage in football, but also contribute to the development of football in the region where they come from.

"It means a lot because we have the talent, you have seen that over the years and decades, but we have big problems in terms of infrastructure. Being able to participate in this kind of competition will help - with the support of FIFA of course - to develop infrastructures in Africa.

"Not only can we prepare the best talents to go abroad and perform at the highest level, but they can also perform in the local leagues to develop the local leagues - that is how the ecosystem will rise. I think it is an important piece of the problem we are solving right now, actually."

