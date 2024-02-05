Highlights Sections of the Chelsea fanbase are eager for Jose Mourinho to return to the Stamford Bridge dugout after slipping into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The Portuguese tactician is understood to be open to heading back to west London as he seeks his next challenge.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes that Chelsea would make a statement by turning to Mourinho amid their current struggles.

Chelsea handing Jose Mourinho the opportunity to enjoy a third stint at the Stamford Bridge helm would be 'big', and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United will not battle it out for the Portuguese tactician.

The Blues dropped into the bottom half of the Premier League table after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, despite boss Mauricio Pochettino being allowed to spend close to £400million on reinforcements following his appointment last summer.

Chelsea's worrying form has led to speculation that Todd Boehly, who ended Roman Abramovich's trophy-laden reign by leading a £4.25billion takeover of the club in May 2022, could look to make another change in the dugout as he bids to turn their season around.

Mourinho return wanted by Blues fanbase

A large section of Chelsea supporters would welcome Mourinho into the Stamford Bridge hot-seat for a third time in a heartbeat, according to MailOnline, after matters went from bad to worse thanks to being put to the sword by Wolves on Sunday.

The report suggests that a small group of fans sung the 61-year-old manager's name during the Blues' latest Premier League setback, which saw the west Londoners fall to their 11th defeat since Pochettino was handed the managerial reins ahead of the campaign getting underway.

It is understood that Mourinho is very keen to seal a return to Chelsea, having previously enjoyed plenty of success during two stints in charge of the capital club, and he is on the market after being sacked by Serie A side Roma following a run of one domestic win in their last six encounters in January.

Jose Mourinho's managerial record at Chelsea Matches 320 Won 204 Drawn 65 Lost 51 Goals for 588 Goals against 259 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 5/2/2024

But the Blues are not the only former employers the two-time Champions League winner is interested in returning to as he eyes a fresh challenge because it has emerged that he would be open to heading back to Manchester United due to having unfinished business at Old Trafford.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mourinho's axing at Roma has left Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe in a 'nightmare' situation as the Public Investment Fund are admirers, and they have been considering making a change in the St James' Park dugout.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has rubbished claims that the former Real Madrid chief will be in charge of the reigning Serie A champions next season, potentially opening the door for Chelsea to pounce as they look to recover from a string of underwhelming results.

Dharmesh Sheth - Mourinho heading back to Chelsea would create shockwaves

Sheth has ruled out the possibility of Mourinho sealing a return to Manchester United as they have entered a new era thanks to INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquiring a 25 per cent stake in the club after agreeing a £1.3billion deal with the Glazer family over the festive period.

But the Sky Sports reporter feels the ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss could head to the Premier League as he seeks a route back into the dugout, and he believes replacing Pochettino at the Chelsea helm would be a serious statement of intent from Boehly as he looks to get the fanbase back onside.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"With INEOS coming in at Manchester United, I think they will probably be looking for a different kind of profile of manager. I could be wrong, but it appears that would be the case if it's not going to be Erik ten Hag in the long-term. "It would be a big one if Jose Mourinho were to go back to Chelsea for a third stint."

Pochettino at risk of being axed by Boehly

Pochettino is in danger of being sacked by Chelsea, according to TEAMtalk, as Boehly is seriously considering whether to head in a different direction after a Matheus Cunha hat-trick inspired Wolves to all three points at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

The report suggests that the pressure is mounting on the Argentinian, who penned a two-year contract when he took charge last summer, and there is friction behind the scenes after Armando Broja's loan move to Fulham was sanctioned during the final stages of the winter transfer window despite a replacement not being drafted in.

Pochettino conceded that his job is not safe after overseeing another chastening defeat at the hands of Gary O'Neil's Wolves, while he also apologised to the Chelsea supporters and admitted his team were not good enough as they relinquished a first half lead.

It is understood that the 51-year-old is the seventh-highest paid manager in the world, thanks to pocketing £10.4million-per-year, so wielding the axe would come at a considerable cost to the west Londoners' hierarchy as they would need to negotiate a severance package.

Pochettino is considering a switch to a three-man defence in a desperate bid to salvage his Chelsea reign, having seen his side concede four goals in back-to-back losses at the hands of title-chasing Liverpool and Wolves over the course of the last week.