The Northern Irishman had worked his way onto the Blues' radar in the aftermath of Mauricio Pochettino walking away from the hot-seat.

Chelsea are continuing talks with Leicester City head coach Enzo Maresca and Brentford's Thomas Frank is also on the shortlist.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has pulled out of the race to be the next Chelsea manager, according to the Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg.

The 38-year-old Northern Irishman has been linked with the vacancy at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, after leading the Tractor Boys back into the Premier League this season.

Chelsea are looking for a new boss after parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino last week, their fourth different coach in less than two years.

The Argentinian’s 12 months in London saw the Blues return to a continental competition as the west Londoners finished sixth in the Premier League and booked Europa Conference League football for next term.

Chelsea lost only once in their final 15 matches of the Premier League campaign and finished on a five-win streak, but that was not enough for Pochettino to convince co-owner Todd Boehly to keep him at the helm for another year.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are now looking for a young, dynamic manager as they approach another transfer window after spending over £1billion on new signings in the past three seasons.

Chelsea Remain in Discussions Involving Maresca

Leicester chief in the frame after McKenna ends interest in job

According to The Guardian’s Steinberg, Chelsea are considering hiring Leicester boss Enzo Maresca, who just won the Championship in his debut year with the Foxes.

Steinberg said:

“Chelsea continued talks over Enzo Maresca over weekend – Leicester manager has support from key figures. “Thomas Frank also considered but Kieran McKenna has pulled out of the race to succeed Pochettino.”

Former West Brom and Juventus midfielder Maresca started his managerial career in 2017 and was shortly hired by Manchester City in 2020, to coach their Elite Development Squad.

In his first season, he won the Premier League 2 title with the Sky Blues' youngsters and, after a short stint in charge of Parma, returned to Manchester and became one of Pep Guardiola’s assistant managers.

Maresca joined Leicester last June and led the Foxes to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Enzo Maresca's managerial record with Leicester City in the 2023/24 Championship campaign Matches 46 Wins 31 Draws 4 Losses 11 Points per match 2.11 Statistics correct as of 27/05/2024

Despite signing a three-year deal last summer, Maresca is now expected to leave the King Power Stadium and has a release clause in his contract that would make the negotiation easier for any potential suitors.

Frank Considered as Pochettino Replacement

West Londoners mulling over swoop for Brentford boss

Steinberg suggests Chelsea are also considering Brentford chief Frank to replace Pochettino. After leading the Bees to a fourth-straight season in the Premier League, the Dane is now linked with a move away.

Manchester United are also interested in Frank, who recently admitted that he would have to seriously contemplate leaving the Gtech Community Stadium if a big club comes knocking on the door for his signature.

Frank joined Brentford in 2018 and led the club to their fourth-highest league finish ever, reaching ninth in 2022.

Despite missing their star striker Ivan Toney in the first half of the season, Brentford finished 16th in the Premier League under Frank, clear of the relegation zone.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-05-24.