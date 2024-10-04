Chelsea star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is desperate to build on getting on the scoresheet against Gent in midweek as he has put himself under pressure to register more goal contributions following his switch to Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having seen Enzo Maresca leave Leicester City to take advantage of the opportunity to become Mauricio Pochettino's successor, the midfielder followed in the Italian tactician's footsteps by swapping the East Midlands for west London as he completed a £30million move to the Blues in July.

Dewsbury-Hall has been forced to contend with limited game time since embarking on a fresh challenge, with him only being handed 403 minutes of action in all competitions this season, but he is eager to be rewarded with further opportunities after playing a crucial role in Chelsea's 4-2 win over Gent in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday.

Dewsbury-Hall Wants to be Attacking Threat

Midfielder wants to rediscover form he produced last season

Dewsbury-Hall is determined to be as productive in the final third of the pitch in a Chelsea shirt as he was at Leicester, according to GMS sources, resulting in him being eager to chip in with a significant number of goal contributions after he became more of an attacking threat under Maresca's stewardship at the King Power Stadium.

The box-to-box midfielder played a pivotal role in the Foxes winning the Championship title last term, thanks to finding the back of the net 12 times and recording a further 14 assists in 44 domestic appearances, and he has set his sights on taking that dangerous form into his Stamford Bridge career.

GMS sources have been informed that Dewsbury-Hall is confident that he is capable of being a serious attacking threat if he is deployed in a deeper role or as an advanced midfielder, which is now his favoured position, but he has been facing competition from the likes of Cole Palmer and Joao Felix as they thrive behind the lone striker.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's statistical averages per 90 minutes during his entire domestic career compared to Cole Palmer and Joao Felix Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Cole Palmer Joao Felix Passes into the final third 4.24 4.15 2.52 Key passes 1.99 2.39 1.13 Shots 1.46 3.28 3.25 Shots on target 0.45 1.22 1.22 Assists 0.18 0.40 0.22 Goals 0.16 0.70 0.49 Statistics correct as of 04/10/2024

Maresca has made it clear that the 26-year-old has the possibility of earning starts and there is not a clear divide between a Premier League squad and options for cup competitions, while the summer recruit's versatility could also work in his favour as he can play on the left flank if required.

Dewsbury-Hall is viewed as one of the most intelligent members of Chelsea's squad thanks to his movement off the ball and reading of the game, GMS sources have learned, while a key reason for his move to the capital was so that it could aid him in securing a call-up to the England fold for the first time in his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall boasted 93 per cent pass accuracy, won six ground duels and made three successful dribble attempts during his goalscoring performance against Gent earlier this week

Dewsbury-Hall is Popular Member of Squad

Summer arrival has made positive impression behind the scenes

GMS sources have been told that Dewsbury-Hall has quickly made himself one of the most popular members of Chelsea's dressing room, while he has also become one of the hardest trainers at Cobham after making the tough decision to leave his boyhood club when he knew he would be forced to contend with less game time.

Maresca asked the former Luton Town loanee to help teach his system and style of play to the Blues' squad after noting publicly and privately that he is at a different level to others due to his knowledge from Leicester, where he appeared under the 44-year-old 49 times in all competitions last season.

That has led to Dewsbury-Hall jokingly being called a 'teacher's pet' by some teammates, but GMS sources understand that he has been humble at the training ground, packing up equipment and quickly embedding himself into the Cobham culture by often arriving early and developing bonds with non-playing staff.

Related Exclusive: Chelsea Scouts 'Recommend Making Move' for £70m Striker Chelsea scouts are urging head coach Enzo Maresca to attempt to sign Victor Boniface

When Maresca was asked by GMS why he celebrated wildly after the close season acquisition opened his goalscoring account against Gent with a trademark finish when he arrived into the penalty area at just the right time, which was typical of what he did at Leicester last season, he said:

"I completely understand how difficult things are at the moment for Kiernan. He was the main player at Leicester under me. Then he joins Chelsea and just becomes one of the players and is not playing from the start, so you struggle a bit at the beginning. "He has to understand he is here because we want him. My celebration [for his goal] is probably because I know he needed that."

GMS sources previously revealed that Chelsea completed the signing of Dewsbury-Hall because he was deemed a perfect fit for Maresca's system, and he is determined to enjoy more moments like his goalscoring display in the UEFA Conference League over the course of his first season at Stamford Bridge.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Sofascore