Chelsea star Levi Colwill has become the most consistent trainer at Cobham and impressed head coach Enzo Maresca with his work ethic behind the scenes in the aftermath of being given assurances during the early stages of the Italian tactician's Stamford Bridge reign that he would be used in his preferred position this term, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues were not afraid to splash the cash on reinforcements while the summer transfer window was open for business, with Pedro Neto being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £54million switch from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, and they have made a promising start to the season.

A late goal from Christopher Nkunku allowed Chelsea to bag all three points at Bournemouth last weekend, and Colwill has been a mainstay in the starting line-up for domestic clashes despite facing fresh competition from the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo, who penned a £120,000-per-week contract when he joined ahead of the campaign getting underway.

Colwill Was Handed Key Promise by Maresca

England international discovered he will feature in preferred role

Maresca promised Colwill that he would predominantly be deployed in his preferred role on the left-hand side of a centre-back pairing when they held discussions during pre-season, according to GMS sources, putting his mind at rest when he initially went into the summer seeking a clear pathway and regular game time.

The England international made 16 appearances at full-back when newly-appointed United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino was at the Blues' helm last term, while he was also forced to contend with periods on the sidelines thanks to being suffering an injury during the latter stages of the campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Colwill is currently the most consistent trainer at Chelsea, highlighting that he has been keen to make an instant impression following the managerial alteration, while he has also upped his game during the early exchanges of the Premier League campaign.

Levi Colwill's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to last term 2024/25 2023/24 Pass completion percentage 92.6 83.0 Percentage of aerial duels won 64.3 68.3 Clearances 4.00 3.30 Blocks 1.50 1.40 Interceptions 1.00 1.30 Tackles 0.75 2.40 Statistics correct as of 17/09/2024

It has emerged that the former Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town loanee, who is pocketing £100,000-per-week thanks to being on a contract until the summer of 2029 at Stamford Bridge, possesses authority thanks to his aura and is highly-regarded by his teammates behind the scenes.

Colwill has already built a positive relationship on a personal level with Maresca and adjusted to the Championship title-winning chief's philosophy immediately, GMS sources have learned, while the pre-season conversations over plans for the campaign left him feeling assured over his future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Levi Colwill has made 16 clearances over the course of his first four Premier League appearances of the season, while he has also registered four interceptions along the way

Maresca Urged Colwill to Channel his Passion

Conversation came after bust-up with Wrexham winger McClean

GMS sources have been told that a bust-up with Wrexham winger James McClean just a matter of minutes into Chelsea's first pre-season friendly on their tour of the United States resulted in Maresca urging Colwill to continue being tenacious but ensure he maintains a cool head going forward.

Although the ex-Leicester City boss was a fan of the passion shown after being on the receiving end of a late challenge, he was clear that the 21-year-old needs to channel it better and pick his battles instead of leaving himself open to picking up cheap yellow cards or being sent off.

Colwill also discovered that Maresca wanted him to be part of his new-look leadership group when they held talks, GMS sources understand, with him joining Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in being unofficial vice-captains while the currently injured Reece James remains skipper.

The importance of Chelsea's academy graduate has come to light after GMS previously reported that the capital club would not entertain sanctioning his exit when Liverpool were linked during the summer, while Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich also made an enquiry over his availability.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored