Respected journalist Dean Jones is aware that the Blues have not been wanting to put too much pressure on the defensive midfielder despite their record-breaking outlay.

Caicedo has become one of the first names on the team sheet since linking up with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Chelsea 'didn't have great early expectations' of Moises Caicedo following his arrival at Stamford Bridge, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why.

The Ecuador international was among the fresh faces to join the Blues during the summer transfer window, as new boss Mauricio Pochettino looked to stamp his authority by splashing out more than £400million on recruits.

That spending spree resulted in Chelsea already surpassing the £1billion mark when it comes to incomings since Todd Boehly completed his £4.25billion takeover of the club last year, but Caicedo has failed to rediscover his best form in the capital.

Caicedo leaving Chelsea unbalanced after record move

Caicedo became the most expensive signing in British football history when he sealed a £115million switch from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion during the final weeks of the summer window, according to Sky Sports, but Chelsea had to battle for his signature.

That is because the Blues were left frustrated when a succession of bids were turned down by the Seagulls, having also tried their luck earlier this year, while Liverpool were also refusing to end their hopes of beating Pochettino's charges to a deal.

In fact, Liverpool had a £111million bid accepted by Brighton, seemingly ending Chelsea's chances of getting their man, but they moved into pole position once again when he snubbed the opportunity to link up with Jurgen Klopp's side due to coveting a switch to Stamford Bridge.

The defensive midfielder eventually got his wish, penning a £150,000-per-week contract which ties him down to the west Londoners until the summer of 2031 and places him among the top eight earners.

Chelsea's highest earners Raheem Sterling £325,000-per-week Reece James £250,000-per-week Wesley Fofana £200,000-per-week Ben Chilwell £200,000-per-week Christopher Nkunku £195,000-per-week Enzo Fernandez £180,000-per-week Marc Cucurella £175,000-per-week Moises Caicedo £150,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

But respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Caicedo's role has resulted in Chelsea's midfield becoming unbalanced, and they should be looking to feed the ball into Enzo Fernandez more often than the summer arrival as he is a 'destroyer' instead of someone who is known for his effectiveness in possession.

The 21-year-old had a debut to forget as, after coming off the bench during the August defeat to West Ham United, he gave away a spot-kick to end the Blues' hopes of staging a late comeback at the London Stadium.

Despite that worrying performance, Caicedo has become one of the first names on the team sheet in recent weeks, starting each of the last five Premier League encounters.

Having spoken to contacts, Jones understands that Chelsea were aware they would need to be patient with Caicedo during the early stages of his Stamford Bridge career.

The reputable journalist has been informed that the Blues knew the South American would struggle to adapt to Pochettino's demands after playing in an alternative style during his spell on Brighton's books.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I've spoken to people about Caicedo early on in his time at Chelsea and what the expectations should be of him, especially at the figure that they signed him. People within Chelsea, that were reading it, really didn't have great early expectations of Caicedo. "A lot of that comes from the system that he was playing in at Brighton and the difficulties there would be implementing that kind of performance into a team that works differently. "If you look at Brighton and the way they play, the zones that they're active in, and the sorts of jobs that they're given within their specific areas, it's very difficult to mirror those performances when you go into a different team with a different set-up and a different philosophy."

£50k-a-week Blues star at centre of transfer tug of war

It appears that Trevoh Chalobah's days on Chelsea's books are numbered as, according to TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on pouncing after he has fallen by the wayside since Pochettino moved into the hot-seat.

The report suggests reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern are looking to win the race after the central defender developed a fruitful relationship with boss Thomas Tuchel, who handed him 31 appearances while in the Stamford Bridge dugout, while Dortmund have already held discussions with his representatives ahead of a potential switch to Signal Iduna Park.

Chalobah is prepared to explore a move away from his boyhood club after being involved in talks with Pochettino over his future, while Chelsea would prefer to reach a permanent agreement with one of his suitors as they aim to raise cash after spending big in recent transfer windows.

Bayern are long-term admirers as they also attempted to strike a deal during the summer, but they were unable to rubber-stamp the transfer before the September deadline, while Nottingham Forest failed in their efforts to land the 24-year-old as he snubbed the chance to head to the City Ground.

Chelsea are in a strong negotiating position ahead of the January window as Chalobah still has just shy of five years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract.