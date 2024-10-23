Chelsea star Pedro Neto is on course to be handed an opportunity to stake a claim for a regular starting berth by being thrown into the line-up for the UEFA Conference League clash with Panathinaikos after giving boss Enzo Maresca a selection headache at Stamford Bridge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite being the Blues' most expensive addition during the summer transfer window - thanks to completing a £54million switch from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in August - the winger has been forced to remain patient as he looks to make a telling impact in his new surroundings.

But Maresca, who has led Chelsea to seven wins from his first 12 matches at the helm after succeeding Mauricio Pochettino in the hot-seat, is poised to make alterations to the side which started the defeat to Liverpool last weekend when they face Greek giants Panathinaikos on Thursday.

Neto Likely to Start European Clash in Greece

Portugal international set to feature against Panathinaikos

Neto is set to be handed a chance to force his way into Maresca's preferred line-up in the Premier League as he is likely to start Chelsea's UEFA Conference League clash against Panathinaikos, according to GMS sources, having caused problems for the Liverpool defence when he came on as a substitute on Sunday.

The Portugal international has been restricted to just two top flight starts since his arrival in west London, while he has only been on the pitch for 486 minutes in all competitions this season, but the trip to Greece is being seen as an opportunity for him to make a lasting impression as plans are put in place for an encounter with Newcastle United this weekend.

GMS sources have been informed that Neto is giving Maresca a selection headache after showing promising signs when coming off the bench as a substitute, and he could profit from the Italian tactician's decision to not include Cole Palmer in Chelsea's squad for the early stages of the UEFA Conference League.

Pedro Neto's season-by-season statistics in the Premier League Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 8 0 1 2 0 2023/24 20 2 9 4 0 2022/23 18 0 1 1 0 2021/22 13 1 1 3 0 2020/21 31 5 6 4 0 2019/20 29 3 3 3 0 Statistics correct as of 23/10/2024

The 24-year-old, who penned a £160,000-per-week contract which is due to keep him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2031 when he completed his switch from Wolves, found the back of the net in the Blues' European opener against Gent earlier this month and is keen to build on the goalscoring performance.

Key personnel behind the scenes are confident that Neto will be in contention to play a more prominent role in Chelsea's upcoming fixtures if he shines against Panathinaikos, GMS sources have learned, meaning that the likes of Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke could find themselves in danger of dropping to the bench in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pedro Neto completed three key passes after coming off the bench against Liverpool last weekend, which is his highest tally in a single Premier League appearance this season

Maresca Eager to Maintain Harmony in Squad

Italian tactician does not want to create divisions within camp

GMS sources have been told that former Leicester City chief Maresca is seeing the UEFA Conference League as an opportunity to keep his fringe players happy by giving chances to those who have not succeeded in becoming one of the first names on the team sheet during the early stages of his Chelsea reign.

Blues co-owner Todd Boehly has not been afraid to splash the cash since completing a takeover of the capital club in May 2022, thanks to reaching a £4.25billion agreement with Roman Abramovich, but that has resulted in the squad becoming bloated and a number of high-earners having limited game time.

Maresca headed to Stamford Bridge knowing that one of his biggest difficulties this season would be ensuring that he does not cause a divide in the camp thanks to leaving big-names on the periphery, GMS sources understand, and he is aware that a balance needs to be found as he looks to ensure that Chelsea challenge on all fronts.

Although the west Londoners already have a host of options in the attacking third, it appears that there could be further acquisitions in the coming months as GMS sources recently revealed that Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak's situation is being monitored ahead of potentially attempting to pounce.

