Chelsea star Thiago Silva will be pushing Mauricio Pochettino to hand him regular game-time after facing increased competition for places at Stamford Bridge, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues, who will have Levi Colwill among their centre-back options after his return from a loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion, are seeking a huge improvement in the upcoming campaign after missing out on European qualification last season.

Chelsea latest news - Thiago Silva

In an interview with Sky Sports, via MailOnline, Silva revealed that he has been holding discussions with Roma creative midfielder Paulo Dybala about potentially joining him at Chelsea.

The Brazil international admitted, at the British Grand Prix, that he hopes his fellow South American will link up with him in west London as the Blues mull over whether to activate the £10.6million release clause written into his contract.

Silva penned a new contract with Chelsea in February, with the £110,000-per-week agreement tying him down to the club until next summer.

The 38-year-old has made 117 appearances since joining the Blues from Paris Saint-Germain, with 35 of those outings coming last season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Silva will be eager to feature under Pochettino, although he will have been left shocked by Chelsea's poor form during the 2022/23 campaign.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Silva?

Jacobs believes Silva will not be keen for his amount of action to diminish as he reaches the final stages of his trophy-laden career.

As a result, the journalist is confident that the former AC Milan man will be putting pressure on Pochettino to keep him in Chelsea's best XI despite facing competition from the likes of Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Let's not forget that Thiago Silva is still there as an experienced player and leader. He'll be wanting game-time.

"At his best, even now, he is still a phenomenal player for Chelsea. There is a lot of competition for what will only be two centre-back spots."

What's next for Chelsea?

A defender who could be on his way out of Chelsea is Marc Cucurella as, according to FootballTransfers, he is being targeted by London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The report suggests the Blues are desperate to offload the left-back, who only joined in a £60million switch from Brighton & Hove Albion 11 months ago, but he wants to fight for a place in Pochettino's plans after beginning pre-season training as planned.

Cucurella has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea and, following his move, made 33 appearances under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

The Spaniard is among the capital club's highest-paid players, with him currently being on a deal worth £175,000-per-week.

Cucurella is not the only Chelsea man being linked with a move away as Romelu Lukaku has been put on the market for £40million amid interest from Inter Milan.

Academy graduate Callum Hudson-Odoi is also seeking a permanent exit after returning from a season-long loan with Bayer Leverkusen.