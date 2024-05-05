Highlights Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly will make a final decision on whether to keep Mauricio Pochettino in the hot-seat in the summer.

The Argentine tactician has been set the task of qualifying for the Europa League during the final weeks of the campaign.

Pochettino is preparing to go into the final 12 months of his Stamford Bridge contract.

Mauricio Pochettino's tenure in charge of Chelsea started off in a poor manner, though the Argentine looks to be finally starting a run of form that he will be hoping continues into next season. However, he may be held back by Blues chiefs demanding Europa League football - which could be too little, too late for the former Tottenham Hotspur boss.

Pochettino took over at Stamford Bridge in the summer in a bid to end the run of poor results that Graham Potter oversaw at Stamford Bridge last season, but a poor start to the campaign saw the Blues win just four games from 14 in the Premier League to continue their woes and look a long way away from the top four where they ideally want to finish. A strong run of form since, however, has seen the Blues lose just three times in the league since Christmas; and with two of those losses being at Liverpool and Arsenal, there are strong positives to be had heading into next season.

They sit two points off sixth-place after a huge win over West Ham United on Sunday, which would be enough to secure a place in the Europa Conference League on paper, though that would change to a Europa League spot if Manchester City beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final. However, Pochettino may have to rest his laurels on Pep Guardiola’s men - with Ornstein stating that should they not qualify for the Europa League, he could be sacked.

Ornstein: Blues Chiefs Will Demand Europa League Qualification

Pochettino may be hampered by his slow start

Speaking to NBC Sports, Ornstein claimed that the names linked with the potential Chelsea vacancy in recent times won't be taking over if Pochettino is sacked - but the latter could happen if the west Londoners fail to secure a place in Europe's second-biggest competition. He said:

“Chelsea have a situation of their own with Mauricio Pochettino who is in position for now, and he is coming up to a year of a two-year contract with an option to extend. “That situation will be reviewed in the summer. Chelsea are demanding that they qualify for Europe - but through the Europa League, not the Europa Conference League. “When you see names like [Antonio] Conte, [Jose] Mourinho, Hansi Flick and Ruben Amorim linked with the Chelsea position, I’m assured they will not be taking over at Chelsea if there is a vacancy - but there isn’t yet.

Chelsea's Premier League Run-In Analysed

Chelsea have a relatively easy run-in on paper

The Blues beat West Ham 5-0 at Stamford Bridge to keep the pace with Newcastle, and with games against Nottingham Forest, Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth to come, they will be hoping that Forest have all but secured their survival by the time their game in the Midlands comes around. Should West Ham United beat Luton Town and Tottenham beat Burnley, the Tricky Trees would be on course for another season in the top flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea have only finished below sixth in the Premier League on two occasions since 1996 - in 2015/16 (10th), and 2022/23 (12th)

Brighton and Bournemouth can also no longer qualify for European football after Chelsea's win, with only a 17-goal swing plus maximum points enough for the Seagulls, and a 23-goal swing plus maximum points being sufficient for the Cherries.

With that in mind and with their opponents potentially having nothing to play for, it could be a blockbuster finish to the season that could keep Pochettino in his job for at least another few months.

