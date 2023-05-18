Chelsea are expected to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new boss in the coming days, but the Argentinian is 'not having too much say on the team for the rest of this season' at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having sacked Graham Potter just seven months into a five-year contract, Blues co-owner Todd Boehly has put Frank Lampard in interim charge while seeking a permanent replacement.

Chelsea manager news - Mauricio Pochettino

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea have agreed a deal to appoint Pochettino as their new head coach and an announcement is expected later this week.

The report suggests the former Tottenham Hotspur chief will take charge at the end of the campaign and be joined by Jesus Perez, Toni Jimenez, Miguel D'Agostino and son Sebastiano Pochettino in west London.

It is understood that Pochettino is set to pen a three-year contract following extensive talks with co-owners Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, while he will oversee a mass clearout during the summer transfer window.

The South American has been out of work since his sacking by Paris Saint-Germain last July, but he was identified as the frontrunner to head into the Stamford Bridge dugout after Julian Nagelsmann pulled out of the running.

Pochettino, who also counts Southampton among his former employers, has previously revealed that he misses managing in the Premier League and has been open to sealing a return.

What has Dean Jones said about Pochettino?

Jones understands that Pochettino will not be interfering with Lampard's team selection plans during the remainder of the campaign despite being in line for the managerial job on a permanent basis.

Following Lampard's decision to start Edouard Mendy between the sticks instead of fellow goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga against Nottingham Forest last weekend, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "Mendy has been waiting for this opportunity to come and we thought it would come a lot sooner under Lampard than it has.

"I don't know whether this is an internal thing and Pochettino is going to tell them that he wants to see certain players between now and the end of the season.

"The official message I've got is that Pochettino is not having too much say on the team for the rest of this campaign and they'll start fresh from the summer, but it's hard to believe that he would want no input on what players Chelsea use between now and the end of the season or at least some consideration as to what he can see."

Will Pochettino be a good appointment for Chelsea?

Pochettino has an eye-catching record in the dugout, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has secured 292 wins from 598 fixtures.

A whopping 132 of those victories came in the Premier League during his time at the helm of Southampton and Tottenham, so the 51-year-old clearly has good experience in the English top flight.

Boehly is eager to win an abundance of silverware after heading to Chelsea, so appointing Pochettino is a shrewd move.

He led PSG to three trophies before being shown the door at Parc des Princes and could be the perfect long-term appointment.