Chelsea head coach Graham Potter is creating further tension between himself and the fanbase, it has been claimed.

Chelsea fans are ramping up their criticism of head coach Graham Potter because of his 'weird' treatment of Carney Chukwuemeka at Stamford Bridge, journalist Simon Phillips has told GiveMeSport.

The Blues suffered a 2-0 Premier League defeat to arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, extending their worrying winless run.

Chelsea latest news - Carney Chukwuemeka

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea splashed out £20million when they prised Chukwuemeka away from divisional rivals Aston Villa during last summer's transfer window.

The report suggests the 19-year-old penned a six-year contract in west London as he looked to continue his development and secure more game-time.

But Chukwuemeka has regularly found first-team opportunities hard to come by and has been made to deal with a change in the dugout since his arrival, with Thomas Tuchel being replaced by Potter last September.

The central midfielder has been made to settle for just 197 minutes of Premier League action since swapping the Midlands for the capital.

Chukwuemeka has set his sights on becoming a regular fixture in Chelsea's starting line-up and revealed he will keep working hard behind the scenes as he looks to convince Potter of giving him more game-time.

What has Simon Phillips said about Chukwuemeka?

Phillips believes Potter is creating more tension between himself and the Chelsea fanbase by regularly overlooking Chukwuemeka.

The journalist is puzzled by the teenager's lack of opportunities as he had made a positive impression after his move to Stamford Bridge.

Phillips told GiveMeSport: "This is a really weird one and this is one of the many reasons why fans are turning on Potter.

"Not playing Chukwuemeka is one of the reasons because, when he started off and came in, he looked bright and good. He was making a difference."

Should Chukwuemeka be getting more game-time?

WhoScored have handed Chukwuemeka an average Premier League match rating of just 6.27, which is only better than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mykhailo Mudryk and Omari Hutchinson among his Chelsea teammates.

However, a lack of starts has made it difficult for the Aston Villa academy product, who made 16 senior appearances for the club, to achieve eye-catching numbers on the pitch.

Chukwuemeka showed a glimpse of what he can offer when, according to Sofascore, he made six tackles, won as many ground duels and completed two interceptions during a defeat to Manchester City last month.

Former Chelsea winger Joe Cole has described the midfielder as 'one of the most talented players in England', further emphasising that he is highly-rated.

With the Blues struggling for form - they are now closer to the Premier League's relegation zone than the top four - Potter should give Chukwuemeka more chances to stake a claim for a regular starting spot.

