Highlights Chelsea chief Mauricio Pochettino may be forced to contend with a long-term issue involving captain Reece James.

The England international is not expected to feature in Saturday's Premier League derby with Arsenal.

James has failed to make an appearance since the opening day draw against Liverpool due to ongoing injury problems.

Chelsea are facing a 'real issue' over Reece James, and he may be set to endure an extensive period on the Stamford Bridge sidelines as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided GIVEMESPORT with a worrying update on his injury setback.

The Blues may have shown they are not afraid to splash the cash by spending more than £400million on fresh faces during the summer transfer window, but the early stages of Mauricio Pochettino's reign have not necessarily gone to plan.

Chelsea have made an underwhelming start to the campaign, having been consigned to three defeats and found the bottom half of the Premier League table, and James has handed his side a further blow ahead of a London derby against Arsenal on Saturday.

James unlikely to feature against Arsenal

Chelsea have been rocked ahead of going to battle with Premier League title-chasers Arsenal as James is a major doubt to be involved, according to the Evening Standard, after suffering an injury setback which has resulted in him training alone at Cobham.

The report suggests the England international, who quickly developed a bond with new boss Pochettino and was appointed as the Blues' captain ahead of the campaign getting underway, is optimistic that he stopped himself suffering a more significant problem by withdrawing from group sessions ahead of the Gunners' trip to Stamford Bridge.

It is understood that James sustained an issue while training close to two weeks ago, which resulted in him undergoing a scan to determine whether he was facing up to another prolonged period on the sidelines.

But cryptic social media posts have led to Chelsea supporters hoping the right-back is in fact fit and will make his return this weekend, with recent activity including the captions 'against all odds' and thanking 'the people that were patient with me'.

Reece James' season-by-season statistics at Chelsea Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2019/20 37 2 3 3 0 2020/21 47 1 5 4 0 2021/22 39 6 10 7 1 2022/23 24 2 2 7 0 2023/24 1 0 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the west Londoners are concerned by the number of injuries key members of their squad have suffered in recent months, with James being a particularly worrying absentee for the majority of the season.

The Chelsea academy product has been limited to 76 minutes of action since the current campaign got up-and-running, having also been restricted to just 24 appearances due to various issues last term.

James' only outing came in the opening day stalemate against Liverpool as he sustained a hamstring injury in the following days, which led to Pochettino backing his skipper to come back stronger after a period of rehabilitation.

Sheth has refused to rule out the possibility of James spending an extensive period away from the pitch as he may need to undergo surgery or other procedures to get to the bottom of his injury woes.

The Sky Sports reporter believes Chelsea are willing to be patient as the 23-year-old is a crucial cog in their future plans, meaning they are desperate for him to get back to his best once and for all.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's a real issue for Reece James and a real issue for Chelsea. I think they just want to get it right once and for all, so if it means him being out for a prolonged period of time to make sure they sought it, I think Chelsea will be patient. "I'm not sure they would necessarily have been patient with another player, but this is Reece James. I think they see him as being close to a generational player in that position. He is so good and so important to the way that they play."

James attracting interest ahead of January window

It appears that James' injury problems have not put off Manchester City or La Liga giants Real Madrid as sources recently told GIVEMESPORT that both clubs are admirers and could make a move for his services further down the line.

But the report suggests Chelsea have no intention of cashing in on the Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup winner, and there are no signs that he will agitate for a switch due to being fully focused on winning more silverware with his boyhood club.

The capital club are in a strong negotiating position as James still has just shy of five years remaining on his £250,000-per-week contract, which ranks him among the highest earners at Stamford Bridge, so one of his suitors will have to put a significant offer on the table if they want to have any chance of tempting Chelsea into sanctioning his exit.