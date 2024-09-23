Chelsea are insistent that they will not entertain rushing Reece James back into action as they do not want to run the risk of their captain picking up another injury problem despite the Stamford Bridge academy graduate being desperate to make an impact under head coach Enzo Maresca, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer transfer window, having headed into a new era when Mauricio Pochettino vacated the dugout, and Pedro Neto proved to be the most expensive acquisition as he completed a £54million switch from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Although Chelsea have made a positive start to the campaign, with a comfortable 3-0 win over London rivals West Ham United last weekend being their fourth victory in seven encounters under Maresca, the Italian tactician has been unable to call upon James following his appointment.

James Playing Waiting Game Ahead of Return

West Londoners refusing to put timeframe on right-back's recovery

Chelsea are refusing to put a timeframe on when James will be back in contention for game time as his ongoing injury problems have resulted in the capital club deciding they need to take extra care instead of throwing him straight back into the matchday squad, according to GMS sources, leading to him having to show patience.

Although the Blues have insisted that the right-back has not suffered a fresh setback or injury as he steps up his rehabilitation, he has been forced to contend with a delay in his pursuit of making a long-anticipated return as his hamstring has not healed as well as expected after he sustained a problem during the summer.

GMS sources have been informed that James is eager to get back into full training and work his way into the forefront of Maresca's plans, but conversations have taken place behind the scenes where it has been indicated that Chelsea will be careful over deciding when he is ready to compete.

Reece James' season-by-season injury record Season Days on the sidelines Injuries Fixtures missed 2024/25 45 1 7 2023/24 205 2 38 2022/23 146 6 25 2021/22 84 4 20 2020/21 39 2 9 2019/20 140 4 26 Statistics correct as of 23/09/2024

The ongoing absence of the England international, who has entered the final four years of a contract which allows him to pocket £250,000-per-week at Stamford Bridge, resulted in Wesley Fofana having to fill in on the right-hand side of the Blues' backline as they sealed a resounding win at West Ham.

Chelsea are still attempting to establish when James will be ready to work his way back into contention for action, GMS sources have learned, leading to them opting against pinpointing a fixture where they are expecting him to be on the pitch for the first time under Maresca's tutelage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Reece James averaged 2.8 ball recoveries, 1.4 tackles and 1.3 key passes per Premier League outing last season

James Remaining Upbeat Despite Frustration

England international has accepted having to be cautious

GMS sources have been told that James has accepted that he needs to have a cautious approach over his return from injury, and he has remained in a good frame of mind while plotting his comeback even though he has been left frustrated by issues keeping him on the treatment table.

The 24-year-old has made 158 appearances since coming through the Blues' ranks, racking up 33 goal contributions along the way, and he was handed the captain's armband by Maresca's predecessor Pochettino at the start of last season only to miss extensive spells of the campaign.

Related Exclusive: £89m Star Desperate for Chelsea Lifeline Mykhailo Mudryk has had a tough career at Chelsea but he will get a final chance to impress in the coming days

James was recently ranked the eighth best full-back in the Premier League by GMS, and he is desperate to make a telling impact when he makes a full recovery from injury as Chelsea go in search of silverware and qualification for the Champions League after changes have been made to the squad and coaching staff.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Sofascore