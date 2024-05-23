Highlights Chelsea have been keeping tabs on Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim for a prolonged period of time as they assess their options.

The Blues are on the lookout for a new manager as Mauricio Pochettino left Stamford Bridge by mutual consent earlier this week.

Respected journalist Dean Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Amorim being installed as the Argentinian tactician's replacement.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly could look to secure Ruben Amorim as Mauricio Pochettino's successor in the Stamford Bridge dugout as the Sporting boss has been on the Blues' radar 'for a long time', and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that it is an appointment which 'would make some sense'.

The capital club are preparing to enter a new era just a matter of days after they brought the curtain down on their 2023/24 campaign with a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth, which ensured that they will return to European action next season thanks to finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Pochettino has walked away from Chelsea by mutual consent after holding a meeting with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart - along with co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali - over the course of two days, resulting in the west Londoners' key decision-makers beginning their search for fresh impetus at the helm.

Amorim in Running to Secure Blues Job Despite Internal Doubts

Amorim has reemerged as a candidate to secure the managerial reins at Chelsea, according to TEAMtalk, despite Boehly and Eghbali having serious concerns over his lack of experience in the Premier League or another top-five division as they mull over whether to up the ante in their pursuit.

The report suggests that the Blues are also at risk of being forced to contend with a significant stumbling block as Sporting, where the Portuguese tactician is still celebrating after winning his second Primeira Liga title earlier this month, are preparing to fight to hold onto their head coach ahead of a potential approach.

Although Amorim was heavily linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, with respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently telling GIVEMESPORT that an interview was on the cards, he has ended up remaining at the Jose Alvalade Stadium and is being eyed by the Chelsea hierarchy in the aftermath of parting ways with Pochettino.

Ruben Amorim's managerial record compared to Mauricio Pochettino Ruben Amorim Mauricio Pochettino Matches 229 649 Won 162 319 Drawn 33 139 Lost 34 191 Goals for 496 1134 Goals against 204 778 Statistics correct as of 23/05/2024

The 39-year-old tactician apologised to his current employers last month after he decided to fly to London to hold unsuccessful talks over the possibility of succeeding David Moyes at the West Ham United helm, but there remains uncertainty over whether he will remain in his surroundings ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The heaviest defeat of Ruben Amorim's managerial career came at the hands of a Premier League outfit, with Manchester City condemning his Sporting side to a 5-0 mauling during the Champions League knockout phase in February 2022

Although Jones understands that Ipswich Town chief Kieran McKenna is a top contender to move into the Chelsea hot-seat, he has been informed by sources that Amorim has been monitored by the west Londoners for a significant period after he has been making an impact in charge of Portuguese giants Sporting.

The reputable journalist is aware that Boehly and Eghbali have already rubbished suggestions that they made a move for the ex-Braga head coach, who has a release clause worth just shy of £9million after his representatives negotiated a lower figure, but there is a serious possibility of the Blues looking to hold discussions.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I was always told that while Kieran McKenna is a leading candidate, others were still in the frame. I have been starting to hear Ruben Amorim's name mentioned more throughout Wednesday. "It was last month the club denied paying for his flight to London - at a time when West Ham were looking at him as their next boss - but he is a figure that has been on their radar for a long time. "Any managerial situation can change quickly so, at a time when it is the same names being circulated and most places playing down his chances, it might still be one to look out for emerging. Let’s be honest, it would make some sense."

Boehly and Eghbali Seeking Speedy Appointment

Chelsea have set their sights on appointing Pochettino's replacement within a matter of days, according to The Athletic, and they are eager to land an emerging, progressive head coach who can grow with the current group of players and develop a style of play over multiple years.

The report suggests that Enzo Maresca, who has led Leicester City to an immediate return to the Premier League after securing 36 wins all competitions during his first season at the helm, Brentford chief Thomas Frank and Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness have joined Amorim and McKenna in being in the running for the job.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt