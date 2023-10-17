Highlights Chelsea teenager Kendry Paez has been tipped for a bright future in west London after breaking an eye-catching record while on international duty.

The Ecuadorian sealed a switch worth more than £17million to the Blues during the summer, but he has remained with Independiente del Valle in the meantime.

Mauricio Pochettino will have to wait until 2025 before being able to hand Paez his Chelsea debut.

Chelsea talent Kendry Paez is already showing that he has 'huge potential and great promise' after journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT what the future holds for the teenager at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues struck a deal for Paez during the summer transfer window, when new boss Mauricio Pochettino spent more than £400million on fresh faces as he looked to make his mark in west London.

Paez has not even kicked a ball in a Chelsea shirt since a deal worth just over £17million was agreed with Independiente del Valle, according to Sky Sports, but he has given a glimpse of what he will bring to Pochettino’s side during the international break.

That is because the 16-year-old wrote his name into the history books when he became the youngest South American to score in a World Cup qualifier last week, thanks to netting for Ecuador in a 2-1 win over Bolivia.

A pinpoint pass from Moises Caicedo, who shattered the British transfer record when he sealed a £115million switch to Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, allowed Paez to race through on goal before firing Ecuador into the lead with a composed finish on the stroke of half-time in La Paz.

Despite hitting the headlines ahead of Pochettino’s side returning to Premier League action by taking on Arsenal this weekend, the Argentinian tactician will be unable to call upon the attacking midfielder until 2025 as the deal agreed with Independiente del Valle involved him remaining with the Ecuadorian outfit for two more seasons as he continues his development.

Paez’s eventual move to west London was rubber-stamped after Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that a deal was close to being struck during the final days of last season, with him matching the transfer policy of buying up-and-coming talent.

The teenage sensation has made 21 appearances in a Independiente del Valle shirt, scoring two goals and registering a further assist along the way, having come through the club’s youth system.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

Brown believes Paez's record-breaking goal while on international duty highlighted that he will prove to be a shrewd investment by Chelsea.

The respected journalist feels the youngster has a bright future ahead of him if he is able to continue developing in the years to come.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's rare for anyone to go into their national team and score at 16. He took his goal awfully well, as well. "I think that there are signs that he is a player who could go on to some really great things. It's another deal that Chelsea got in early on and were able to do. "The guy has huge potential and great promise. If he lives up to that potential at Chelsea, I think he is going to have a great career."

Summer signing Romeo Lavia could finally make his Chelsea debut in December, according to MailOnline, after progressing in his recovery from ankle ligament damage.

The report suggests the Belgium international - who was unable to help Southampton stave off relegation to the Championship when he made 34 appearances during his only campaign on the south coast - removed the protective boot he had been wearing to support his right ankle last week, while he has begun doing some rehab work in the swimming pool as he attempts to regain full fitness.

Lavia opted to join Chelsea in a £58million move during the final weeks of the transfer window, despite Liverpool being willing to part with a more significant sum in order to acquire his services.

It came after the Merseyside giants had initially agreed a £60million fee with Southampton, as they looked to profit from Saints failing to maintain their top flight status, but they were unable to convince him to head to Anfield instead of Stamford Bridge.

Lavia ended up signing on the dotted line in west London, committing his long-term future to Chelsea by penning a £45,000-per-week contract which is due to run until the summer of 2030, but his spell in new surroundings has not gone to plan due to injuries.

The 19-year-old's struggle to return to contention led to RedmenTV presenter Paul Machin recently telling GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool dodged a bullet by failing to get the deal over the line, while he made a mistake by deciding to link up with Pochettino's charges.