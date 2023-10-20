Highlights Chelsea starlet Kendry Paez has been tipped by respected journalist Dean Jones to have a big future ahead of him.

The teenager was among the Blues' summer signings when a deal worth just over £17million was struck with Independiente del Valle.

Paez has hit the headlines after showing Chelsea fans what he can do while on international duty with Ecuador.

Chelsea teenage sensation Kendry Paez has the potential to be a 'real bargain' at Stamford Bridge after transfer insider Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on his future.

The attacking midfielder was among the fresh faces to head to west London when new boss Mauricio Pochettino spent more than £400million on reinforcements during the summer transfer window.

Paez has enjoyed an international break to remember, leading to Chelsea supporters being excited by the prospect of eventually seeing him in Premier League action.

Paez becomes record-holder after linking up with Chelsea teammate

Having signed on the dotted line to join Chelsea after a deal worth just over £17million was agreed with Independiente del Valle during the summer, according to Sky Sports, Paez has wasted no time in showing the capital club they have an exciting talent on their hands.

The 16-year-old wrote his name into the history books when he became the youngest South American to score in a World Cup qualifier last week, thanks to netting for Ecuador in a 2-1 win over Bolivia.

Paez profited after being found by a pinpoint pass from Moises Caicedo, who shattered the British transfer record when he sealed a £115million switch to Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, with him racing through on goal before firing his country into the lead with a composed finish on the stroke of half-time in La Paz.

But Pochettino will be unable to reward the South American by handing him his Chelsea debut when Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge this weekend as he will remain with Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle until 2025 as he continues his development.

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Paez is destined to have an eye-catching career if he lives up to his potential, having shown great promise after being handed the opportunity to compete in senior football at such a young age.

The youngster has made 21 appearances in a Independiente del Valle shirt, scoring two goals and registering a further assist along the way, having come through the club’s youth system.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

Jones understands that Chelsea were excited to pull off the signing of Paez during the summer transfer window, and seeing him already developing a fruitful relationship with Caicedo will have gone down well behind the scenes.

The reputable journalist feels the starlet has shown that the Blues may have picked him up for a snip as he will only improve after developing more experience.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"He is a fantastic player. Obviously, linking up with Moises Caicedo was always a nice sign, so that's a real positive. "We won't be seeing him just yet over at Chelsea, but we were told how excited they were when they confirmed this deal. "It's nice just to get a glimpse every now and then of what Chelsea have actually signed here. At the price they signed him for, it's got the potential to be a real bargain, which sounds crazy given they spent this much money when he is at such a young age, but he's got a really high ceiling and is such an exciting player to watch."

£58m star preparing to hand Pochettino major boost

Romeo Lavia could make his long-awaited Chelsea debut in December, according to MailOnline, after progressing in his recovery from ankle ligament damage.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder - who opted to join the west Londoners in a £58million move despite also gaining interest from Liverpool during the final weeks of the transfer window - has removed the protective boot he had been wearing to support his right ankle, while he has begun doing some rehab work in the swimming pool as he attempts to regain full fitness.

Chelsea pounced after Southampton were relegated to the Championship, with Lavia making 34 appearances during his only campaign on the south coast, but the early stages of his Stamford Bridge career have not gone to plan.

The Belgium international, who committed his long-term future to the Blues by penning a £45,000-per-week contract which is due to run until the summer of 2030, has been unable to feature for Pochettino's charges after being forced to contend with injury setbacks.

Lavia's switch came after Liverpool had initially agreed a £60million fee with Southampton, but the Merseyside giants were unable to convince him to head to Anfield instead of the capital.

The 19-year-old's struggle to return to contention led to RedmenTV presenter Paul Machin recently telling GIVEMESPORT that Jurgen Klopp's side dodged a bullet by failing to get the deal over the line, while he made a mistake by deciding to link up with Chelsea.