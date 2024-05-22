Highlights Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has turned his attentions towards luring Kieran McKenna away from newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

The billionaire is adamant that the Northern Irishman is capable of improving the Blues' youthful squad if he heads into the Stamford Bridge hot-seat.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that Chelsea will be taking a major gamble if they hand McKenna the managerial reins.

Chelsea are poised to make a 'risky move' to appoint Kieran McKenna as Mauricio Pochettino's successor in the Stamford Bridge dugout, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that co-owner Todd Boehly is confident that the Ipswich Town boss has the 'skills' to get the best out of the Blues' youthful squad.

The west Londoners are preparing to enter a new era just a matter of days after they brought the curtain down on their 2023/24 campaign with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth, which ensured that they will return to European action next season thanks to finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Pochettino agreed to leave Chelsea by mutual consent after holding a meeting with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart - along with co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali - over the course of two days, resulting in the capital club's hierarchy beginning their search for a fresh face at the helm.

Blues Have Been Sounding Out McKenna for Weeks

Chelsea have been speaking to McKenna's representatives for a number of weeks about the possibility of being handed the managerial reins at Stamford Bridge, according to the Guardian, and they are preparing to battle with Brighton & Hove Albion to reach an agreement in the coming days.

The report suggests that the 38-year-old, who has led Ipswich to two consecutive promotions after racking up 76 wins during his spell in the Portman Road hot-seat, fits the bill as Boehly is seeking a young, progressive coach who is willing to buy into the west Londoners' way of working.

Pochettino's departure has come just a matter of weeks after GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed that the Argentine had received no assurances that he would remain at the helm heading into next season as sections of Chelsea's fanbase had been left frustrated after spending extensive spells of the campaign in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Kieran McKenna's managerial record during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Mauricio Pochettino Kieran McKenna Mauricio Pochettino Matches 52 51 Won 32 27 Drawn 12 10 Lost 8 14 Goals for 107 107 Goals against 68 76 Statistics correct as of 22/05/2024

It is understood that Ipswich will only entertain allowing McKenna to embark on a fresh challenge if they receive a £6million compensation package in the aftermath of sealing their long-awaited return to the Premier League, but Manchester United have joined Brighton in providing the Blues with competition for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran McKenna has led Ipswich Town to four 6-0 wins during his reign, which has remained the biggest margin of victory during his managerial career

Dean Jones - Hutchinson Loan Shows McKenna Can Improve Youthful Squad

Jones believes that McKenna emphasised that he is capable of getting the best out of a Chelsea squad lacking in experience by giving Omari Hutchinson the freedom to produce some impressive performances during a season-long loan spell at Ipswich, where the Blues' youngster found the back of the net 11 times and registered a further six assists in 50 outings.

Although the respected journalist is aware that Boehly and other key members of the boardroom are adamant that the Northern Irish tactician has the skills to improve the west Londoners' up-and-coming talent, the American businessman would be taking a significant gamble by raiding the Tractor Boys.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"As soon as the news broke that Mauricio Pochettino was leaving, Kieran McKenna was the name that was being most regularly mentioned among people that I speak to that are typically in the know. "It would be a huge leap from being at Ipswich but, of course, he does have big-club experience from his time at Manchester United, so it might not feel as daunting to him as it might to any other 38-year-old rising boss. "When you look at what this Chelsea ownership want - a smart thinker who develops talent - he has already shown he can do that and is good at it. He has literally had Chelsea’s Omari Hutchinson for the season, and he had a very good campaign. "I personally think it is a risky move if they go for McKenna, but I can also see that he has so many of the traits they are looking for when they outline what they want as their next head coach. "Chelsea have one of the best young squads in world football. They just need someone to bring it altogether, and they believe that McKenna has the skills to do that."

Maresca Eyed as Potential Option for West Londoners

McKenna is not the only manager on his way up from the Championship that is being eyed by Chelsea as Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca is also likely to be among the names under consideration to replace Pochettino, according to the Telegraph, but Boehly has ruled out the possibility of offering Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte or Thomas Tuchel a return.

The report suggests that Girona head coach Michel and Stuttgart chief Sebastian Hoeness, who has recorded 32 wins in his current surroundings, are also on the Blues' radar as the west Londoners are desperate to appoint a younger manager who has a more progressive style of play.

