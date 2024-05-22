Highlights Members of the Chelsea squad have not taken news of Mauricio Pochettino walking away from the Stamford Bridge dugout well.

The 52-year-old has left the Blues after holding talks with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, along with co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali.

Respected journalist Dean Jones understands that the Chelsea squad was shocked after they were informed that Pochettino had sealed his departure.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has risked creating increased amounts of tension within the Stamford Bridge dressing room as members of the squad have been left 'annoyed' by the decision to part company with head coach Mauricio Pochettino, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that there has been ongoing 'friction' behind the scenes.

Despite enduring a topsy-turvy campaign, the Blues ensured they will return to European action next season thanks to sealing a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth last weekend, but it turns out that the three points signalled the end of an era in west London as they will be under new management in the coming weeks.

American businessman Boehly, who ended Roman Abramovich's trophy-laden reign by leading a £4.25billion takeover of Chelsea two years ago, has begun his search for fresh impetus in the dugout after making the critical call to part ways with Pochettino just a matter of days after going into the summer in preparation for continental football.

Pochettino Set for Windfall After Leaving Stamford Bridge

Pochettino is in line to secure a significant compensation package after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent on Tuesday, according to the Telegraph, but there is no bad blood between the Argentinian tactician and members of the hierarchy after it was decided that it was best to go in a different direction.

The report suggests that the 52-year-old, who led the capital club to 27 wins during his solitary season at the helm, agreed to walk away from the hot-seat after holding a meeting with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart - along with co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali - over the course of two days.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mauricio Pochettino's spell at Chelsea came after he had registered six wins over the course of 17 attempts against the west Londoners during his managerial career

Pochettino's exit has come just a matter of weeks after GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed that he had received no assurances that he would remain at the helm heading into next season as sections of the fanbase had been left frustrated after spending expansive spells of the campaign in the bottom half of the Premier League.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton chief may not have to search for his next opportunity for long as it is understood that his Stamford Bridge departure has put Manchester United and Bayern Munich on red alert as they make preparations for the 2024/25 campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League record at Chelsea compared to during his Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton reigns Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Southampton Matches 38 202 54 Won 18 113 19 Drawn 9 43 18 Lost 11 46 17 Goals for 77 372 73 Goals against 63 206 66 Points-per-game 1.66 1.89 1.39 Statistics correct as of 22/05/2024

Dean Jones - Pochettino Departure Came as Shock to Players

Jones understands that members of Pochettino's squad were surprised when the news broke that they would be under new management when they return for pre-season, while Boehly and Eghbali's decision to dispense with his services after holding a review of the campaign has not gone down well within the dressing room.

The respected journalist is aware that the ex-Paris Saint-Germain head coach was highly regarded by the majority of his options, but he was at loggerheads with key decision-makers for an extensive period, resulting in his position becoming untenable a matter of days after overcoming Bournemouth.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It is obviously a shock from the perspective that Mauricio Pochettino had turned a corner with the team, and things were looking good for next season. "But, from a more political standpoint, there always seemed to be a chance this would still happen. There has clearly been friction for a long time, and it was a working relationship they just could not agree on. "I think Pochettino has refused to back down from his deep feelings around the situation. He has finished the season with his reputation intact and can go with his head held high. "The players will be somewhat surprised by this though, and some won’t take the news well. Most really liked him, and I’ve already heard that a couple are pretty annoyed that he has gone."

Boehly Eyeing McKenna as Next Blues Boss

Chelsea are preparing to rival Brighton & Hove Albion in a bid to appoint Kieran McKenna as Pochettino's successor, according to the Guardian, having guided Ipswich Town to two consecutive promotions which has ensured the Suffolk club will return to the Premier League next season.

The report suggests that the Blues have been speaking to the Northern Irishman's representatives for a number of weeks, having seen him rack up 76 wins during his spell in the Portman Road hot-seat, and he fits the bill as Boehly is seeking a young, progressive coach who is willing to buy into the west Londoners' way of working.

