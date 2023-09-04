Chelsea star Cole Palmer has 'got a little bit of X-factor' and could prove to be a Stamford Bridge bargain for a key reason, Sunday Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England under-21 international was among the names to join Mauricio Pochettino's Blues during the summer transfer window, where the west Londoners spent close to £400million ahead of last Friday's deadline.

Chelsea transfer news - Cole Palmer

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea forked out an initial £40million fee in order to prise Palmer away from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Deadline Day.

The report suggests a further £2.5million could be paid in add-ons if certain targets are met and the winger has taken the spending spree beyond the £1billion mark since Todd Boehly led a £4.25billion takeover of the Blues last year.

It is understood that Palmer has penned a seven-year contract with his new employers, while there is an option to extend the agreement by a further 12 months.

The Manchester City academy product's arrival at Chelsea came after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that contact had been made over the possibility of a deal due to working his way onto Pochettino's list of targets.

Boehly refused to give up in his pursuit of Palmer despite an initial bid worth £35million being turned down, while West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion had also been keeping tabs on his situation, leading to Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola admitting he was unsure where his long-term future lies.

Having already found the back of the net twice since the new campaign got underway, the 21-year-old made his Chelsea debut by coming off the bench during the defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about Palmer?

Although Palmer was unable to make an instant impact and spark a comeback when he made his Chelsea bow, Taylor believes he has special qualities which will make Pochettino's side a more significant force in the final third of the pitch.

The respected journalist also feels the wide-man could prove to be a bargain due to how much he is still capable of developing.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's good business for Chelsea. I think we're in a market nowadays where pretty much anyone is worth £40million to £50million. But, actually, if you look long-term, I think Cole Palmer could be a player that has the potential to be worth a lot more than what they've paid for him.

"I think he's very technically gifted. He's got a little bit of X-factor. I know he's not the finished article just yet, but he is still so young, so he just needs some time to adapt."

What next for Chelsea?

Thiago Silva could welcome the international break as, according to the Telegraph, he hit back at supporters criticising his performance against Nottingham Forest.

The report suggests the Brazilian, who has failed to miss a single minute of Premier League action this term, argued with fans on social media and told a fan, 'put the pressure on me'.

Silva, who is on a contract worth £110,000-per-week, was unable to stop Nottingham Forest walking away from Stamford Bridge with all three points thanks to a second half Anthony Elanga strike.

The latest setback means Chelsea have only won one of their opening four top flight fixtures under Pochettino's guidance.